3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a happy hour to a wine tasting, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Enjoy drink specials and food deals at this happy hour spot. Drinks will be half-off until 8:20 p.m., and food specials will be available all night.Friday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m.DrinkHaus Supper Club, 820 W. Jackson Blvd.FreeEnjoy this 20s themed gathering with music ranging from swing jazz to 80s dance. There will be all-night drink specials, like a glass of the house red wine for $9 and an Old Fashioned for $11. Two complimentary drinks come with ticket purchase.Friday, Dec. 28, 7-10 p.m.The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, 127 W. Huron St.$25 - $120Enjoy this sparkling wine tasting class led by beverage director Dylan Melvin. Melvin will educate you on the six different wines and champagnes you will taste. Learn what to pair with them and when to serve them.Friday, Dec. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.Foxtrot Market, 1019 W. Lake St.$10