3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

The Godfrey Hotel Chicago. | Photo: PrincessCandyEmpire S./Yelp

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a happy hour to a wine tasting, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

The Happiest Hour





Enjoy drink specials and food deals at this happy hour spot. Drinks will be half-off until 8:20 p.m., and food specials will be available all night.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m.
Where: DrinkHaus Supper Club, 820 W. Jackson Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Champagne Masquerade Roaring 20's Party





Enjoy this 20s themed gathering with music ranging from swing jazz to 80s dance. There will be all-night drink specials, like a glass of the house red wine for $9 and an Old Fashioned for $11. Two complimentary drinks come with ticket purchase.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: $25 - $120
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Poppin' Bottles - A Sparkling Wine Tasting Class





Enjoy this sparkling wine tasting class led by beverage director Dylan Melvin. Melvin will educate you on the six different wines and champagnes you will taste. Learn what to pair with them and when to serve them.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Foxtrot Market, 1019 W. Lake St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
