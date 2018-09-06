3 fun food and drink events in Chicago this weekend

Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Festival

Battle at The Bridge

T.G.I. Sunday Kickback Series

Wondering what to do in Chicago this weekend? From a bourbon and barbecue festival to a bocce tournament with coffee and doughnuts, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.---Smoked meats and barrel-aged bourbon take center stage at this festival that is open to all ages. Twelve tastings of bourbon come standard with entry fee and fare includes chicken, ribs, brisket and more. Or try the mini sampler with four tastings. An artisan area with activities for kids is on offer along with two stages of live music.Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 9, 1-8 p.m.2000 W. Belmont Ave.$16 for the mini sampler; $35 for a full tasting. More ticket options available.Head out on Sunday for a combination of coffee, doughnuts and bocce. Attendees will be able to play in a competitive tournament and test out caffeinated beverages from Stan's Donuts, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, West Town Bakery and many more. A beer bar and bloody mary stand will be on offer and Reckless Records will spin soul, funk and Motown music.The event comes courtesy of American Bocce Co. with a portion of each ticket and all money raised through the raffle contest going to Special Olympics Illinois.Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.410 N. Paulina St.$20 general admission; $35 player ticket.Looking to end the weekend with drinks and bar fare? Stop by the Thank God It's Sunday party at the Bar 10 Doors for 50 cent wings, $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon cans, $4 shots and $5 craft cocktails. This spot features an open patio, live music and card games all day. Attend with a few of your friends or meet some new ones at the event.Sunday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m.Bar 10 Doors, 1251 W. Taylor St.Free