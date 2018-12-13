FOOD & DRINK

3 great food and drink events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

Photo: Helena Yankovska/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Wondering what to do in Chicago this weekend? From an event featuring Jameson whiskey to breakfast with Santa, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Jameson Black Barrel Holiday Party





Stop by this event and sample cocktails featuring Jameson whiskey. Talk to the resident mixologist for tips and tricks on how to concoct some of the best holiday-inspired drinks and chill with friends with $3 drinks and appetizers courtesy of Lillie's Q.

When: Friday, December 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Kinzie on the Rocks - Jewel-Osco, 370 N. Desplaines St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Schweddy Ball 2018





Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater, much like the characters in the iconic "Saturday Night Live" skit, to this benefit for the Museum of Broadcast Communications. There will be a live band, karaoke, cocktails and appetizers, including Schweddy Balls. Guests can view the exhibit "Saturday Night Live: The Experience."

When: Saturday, December 15, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Museum of Broadcast Communications, 360 N. State St.
Admission: $80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Breakfast with Santa





Bring the kids to meet the jolly old elf while dining on a buffet breakfast. This event will feature a cookie decorating station and an opportunity to tell Santa what you want to see under the tree.

When: Sunday, December 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Drive.
Admission: $20-$45; free for children under a year old.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
