3 great food and drink events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Jameson Black Barrel Holiday Party
Stop by this event and sample cocktails featuring Jameson whiskey. Talk to the resident mixologist for tips and tricks on how to concoct some of the best holiday-inspired drinks and chill with friends with $3 drinks and appetizers courtesy of Lillie's Q.
When: Friday, December 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Kinzie on the Rocks - Jewel-Osco, 370 N. Desplaines St.
Admission: Free
Schweddy Ball 2018
Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater, much like the characters in the iconic "Saturday Night Live" skit, to this benefit for the Museum of Broadcast Communications. There will be a live band, karaoke, cocktails and appetizers, including Schweddy Balls. Guests can view the exhibit "Saturday Night Live: The Experience."
When: Saturday, December 15, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Museum of Broadcast Communications, 360 N. State St.
Admission: $80
Breakfast with Santa
Bring the kids to meet the jolly old elf while dining on a buffet breakfast. This event will feature a cookie decorating station and an opportunity to tell Santa what you want to see under the tree.
When: Sunday, December 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Cafe Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Drive.
Admission: $20-$45; free for children under a year old.
