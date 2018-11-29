FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in Chicago this weekend

Pizzeria Uno. | Photo: Jeannette N./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a gumbo festival to a birthday bash for deep dish pizza, there's plenty of ways to fill your tummy this weekend.

---

GMBO Fest at The Promontory





Vote for your favorite gumbo at the inaugural GMBO Fest this Saturday at The Promontory. Bring a healthy appetite -- you'll need it, as organizers expect more than 500 gallons of the Creole delicacy to be served. Participating restaurants include Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods, Soul Vegetarian and Ova'Flo Southern Style Cuisine. Also expect a slew of live performances.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 2, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: $40-$45
Onesie Bar Crawl





Bring your thirst and laid back vibes to this adult onesie-filled bar crawl.

Registered revelers check in at Stretch Bar & Grill to pick up tickets for two included drinks, then make their way to a half a dozen venues -- and an after party -- offering a variety of special promotions throughout the night. Participating bars include Dark Horse Tap & Grille, Irish Oak, John Barleycorn and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 4-11:59 p.m.
Where: Stretch Bar & Grill, 3485 N. Clark St.
Admission: $10-$25
Pizzeria Uno's 75th Anniversary





Enjoy a slice of history while celebrating the 75th birthday of deep dish pizza.

Guests will get their fill of free pizza from the original source, Pizzeria Uno, and enjoy a presentation on the pioneering pizzeria's history by Kendall Burns, founder of the U.S. Pizza Museum.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7-9 p.m.
Where: U.S. Pizza Museum, 1146 S. Delano Court W
Admission: Free; VIP options available
