3 mouthwatering events in Chicago this weekend

GMBO Fest at The Promontory
Vote for your favorite gumbo at the inaugural GMBO Fest this Saturday at The Promontory. Bring a healthy appetite -- you'll need it, as organizers expect more than 500 gallons of the Creole delicacy to be served. Participating restaurants include Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods, Soul Vegetarian and Ova'Flo Southern Style Cuisine. Also expect a slew of live performances.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 2, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: $40-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Onesie Bar Crawl
Bring your thirst and laid back vibes to this adult onesie-filled bar crawl.
Registered revelers check in at Stretch Bar & Grill to pick up tickets for two included drinks, then make their way to a half a dozen venues -- and an after party -- offering a variety of special promotions throughout the night. Participating bars include Dark Horse Tap & Grille, Irish Oak, John Barleycorn and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 4-11:59 p.m.
Where: Stretch Bar & Grill, 3485 N. Clark St.
Admission: $10-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pizzeria Uno's 75th Anniversary
Enjoy a slice of history while celebrating the 75th birthday of deep dish pizza.
Guests will get their fill of free pizza from the original source, Pizzeria Uno, and enjoy a presentation on the pioneering pizzeria's history by Kendall Burns, founder of the U.S. Pizza Museum.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7-9 p.m.
Where: U.S. Pizza Museum, 1146 S. Delano Court W
Admission: Free; VIP options available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets