3 new businesses to check out in the Near North

Photo: Walton Street Kitchen and Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the freshest new spots in the Near North? From a New American spot to a tapas restaurant, read on for the newest businesses to make their debut in this Chicago neighborhood.

---

Walton Street Kitchen And Bar


912 N. State St.
Photo: walton street kitchen and bar/Yelp

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar is a wine bar and New American spot.

Yelpers recommend the lamb skewers, the classic hamburger and the salmon entree with Brussels sprouts. And for dessert, try the turtle pie or the carrot cake.

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Ariel L., who reviewed Walton Street Kitchen and Bar on November 5, wrote, "Everything from start to finish was great. We started with the pizza roll, which was savory and satisfying. I ordered the rigatoni bolognese, and I have to say it's probably one of the best pasta dishes I've had in a long time. The portion size was big enough for leftovers the next day, so I consider that bonus points!"

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Bar Ramone


441 N. Clark St.
Photo: bar ramone/Yelp

Bar Ramone is a wine bar, offering tapas, small plates and more.

The small plates menu features a garlic shrimp with toasted garlic breadcrumbs, a Japanese ice fish with a garlic oil and lamb meatballs with harissa and tomato ragu. For dessert, consider the salted caramel rice pudding or the milk chocolate mousse with whipped cream. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp, Bar Ramone has been getting positive attention from visitors.

Yelper Molly J., who reviewed Bar Ramone on November 10, wrote, "The marinated goat cheese is a must order. Keep the leftover olive oil and ask for more bread to soak up the remaining goodness."

Bar Ramone is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Good Measure


226 W. Chicago Ave.
Photo: belle l./Yelp

Good Measure is a gastropub in Near North.

The pub serves New American food. Try the fried chicken with a deviled honey butter or the sweet corn and salt cod brandade on sourdough.

Good Measure currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Emma B. noted, "This spot has great food, tasty drinks and fast service! The burger is delicious! The burrata is fresh and the cheese dip is out of this world (tip: dip your fries in the leftover cheese)."

Good Measure is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
