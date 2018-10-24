3 new Chicago bakeries that will rock your world

Tea Pot Brew Bakery
1802 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop
Photo: jeanne k./Yelp
Tea Pot Brew Bakery is serving up a wide selection of coffees and teas to fuel your caffeine needs, along with cakes, muffins, croissants and breakfast sandwiches.
Yelpers are excited about Tea Pot Brew Bakery, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Jeanne K. noted, "I went to this bakery's grand opening and I liked it so much I returned the next day. I've already had the following items: a delicious pumpkin cheese muffin, a sencha, a chai latte, a Metropolis coffee and a breakfast sandwich."
Yelper Kris S. wrote, "Love this place! Welcome to the neighborhood. I would recommend the yummy pumpkin muffins with cream cheese and mint green tea. I can't wait to try more."
Tea Pot Brew Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday.
Princi
1000 W. Randolph St., West Loop
Photo: Kristen d./Yelp
Princi is a cafe and bakery established by famous Italian baker Rocco Princi. Starbucks became a registered licensee in 2016.
Expect a variety of Italian artisan pastries, breakfast fare and pizza. Visit the bakery's website for more information.
With 3.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Princi has received a solid response.
David V., who reviewed the bakery on Oct. 11, wrote, "Coming off a recent trip through Europe, I have been starving to find a restaurant or cafe that most closely resembles like the ones back in Europe. I think I found an almost perfect match."
Yelper Michael C. wrote, "Kind of stumbled in here on accident thinking it was any ol' Starbucks, but to my delight it was so much more! I absolutely loved everything about this place: the selection and taste of the food, the coffee and the 'busy' feeling."
Princi is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Tous Les Jours
2144 S. Archer Ave., Chinatown
Photo: tous les jours/Yelp
New bakery Tous Les Jours is offering coffee, tea, desserts and more. It has more than two dozen locations across the country. Per its website, this new spot aims to serve a "unique selection of bakery goods and beverages made with the highest quality ingredients from South Korea."
Breads, cakes, sandwiches, croissants, macarons and other baked goods are on offer, as are caffeinated beverages. Pair coffee or tea with menu options like a ham and cheese pastry, mousse cake or honey baguette.
Tous Les Jours is off to a promising start with 3.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Isabella N., who visited the bakery on Oct. 9, wrote, "Delicious bakery in Chinatown Square, Tous Les Jours is your ideal place if you are looking for Asian baked goods. All the products are fluffy and delicious."
Tous Les Jours is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.