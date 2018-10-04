3 new eateries to check out in Rogers Park

I'm Soul Hungry
2043 Howard St.
Photo: I'm soul hungry/Yelp
I'm Soul Hungry recently opened its doors on the north side. Popular menu options include jerk catfish; brown chicken stew with plantains, rice and beans; and a fried chicken wing dinner.
For dessert, there's caramel cake, peach cobbler and banana pudding. Here's the menu.
Stop in on weekdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for carryout lunch specials.
I'm Soul Hungry currently holds five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Doc D., who reviewed it on Aug. 12, wrote, "Everything was delicious and filled me up. Loved the flavor of the food, music playing throughout the restaurant, and the friendliness of the staff."
Yelper Lorraine L. wrote, "My mom and I stopped by the other day and enjoyed our visit. Lou, the owner, is very nice and very social. We both ordered the catfish, which was amazing. My mom kept commenting how good it was."
I'm Soul Hungry is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Aloha Poke
6462 Sheridan Road
Photo: Denyce M./Yelp
Chicago-based chain Aloha Poke, with locations nationwide, has a new eatery near Loyola University. The company has been making waves recently and is facing protests after it sent cease-and-desist orders to other eateries in Hawaii and elsewhere that used the words "Aloha" and "poke" in their names, reports Maui Now.
The eatery specializes in build-your-own poke bowls with fresh marinated fish and a variety of toppings that come in Little (8-ounce), Big (16-ounce) or Kahuna (24-ounce) sizes.
Start off with a base of white rice, brown rice or mixed greens; add protein like salmon, tofu or tuna; and finish your meal with toppings like ginger or scallions and a sauce. Signature bowls like the Aloha, a combination of pineapple, cucumber, scallions, jalapeno and onion, are also on offer.
Yelp is currently monitoring the reviews due to the recent controversy, but Aloha Poke is off to a solid start with a four-star rating.
Yelper Jenny B., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "Love this poke place! Been to both Belmont and Sheridan. Always good food and good service. Would like some consistency with portions. Seems to vary from location to location."
Yelper Elizabeth A. wrote, "Best fast-food poke in Chicago. It's always my go-to when I have a poke craving. Everything always tastes fresh and portions are good for the price."
Aloha Poke is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Yamon Jerk Grill
1636 Howard St.
Photo: yamon jerk grill/Yelp
Yamon Jerk Grill is a soul food spot, offering a smorgasbord of food options ranging from jerk chicken and pizza to burgers and protein-centric entrees.
The newcomer's signature fare is chicken, with options ranging from a whole barbecue chicken to a bucket of honey jerk wings. Other notable menu options include fried catfish; an oxtail dinner served with rice and peas, steamed cabbage and plantains; and a red snapper fish entree.
Yelpers are excited about Yamon Jerk Grill, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Zack M. wrote, "Worth a visit if you're in the area! I had the quarter chicken dinner, which came with excellent cabbage and fried plantains. They had reggae covers playing in the dine-in area and the friendly clerk went out of his way to give me extra napkins."
Joseph G. added, "Glad to see a solid Jamaican jerk spot right here on Howard. The plantains and cabbage are what really steal the show. They have seafood, too."
Yamon Jerk Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.