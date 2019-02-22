FOOD & DRINK

3 new eateries to check out on the Near North Side

Photo: Bistec Bar and Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Goose Island? Read on for a rundown of the newest hotspots to make their debut in this part of Chicago.

Wingstop


830 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Photo: WINGSTOP/Yelp

Wingstop is a spot to score chicken wings and more.

Like its other locations in Chi-town, Wingstop offers classic or boneless wings on its menu, with size and combination options. There are also many flavors available, such as hickory smoked barbecue, Louisiana rub and Hawaiian.

And if it's too cold to trek out for wings, all of Wingstop's locations in Chicago deliver as part of a DoorDash trial.

Yelp users are excited about Wingstop, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Pasha D., who reviewed Wingstop on Feb. 2, wrote, "I had the mango sauce spicy wings and they were absolutely delicious. The place is sparkling clean and the wings were the best I've ever had. The portion sizes are great for the money you pay."

Wingstop is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya


1538 N. Clybourn Ave.
Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya is an izakaya, offering ramen and more.

If you like your ramen spicy, try the one with pork broth, chilies, garlic and other spices. Other options include the veggie ramen with shiitake mushrooms, miso, soy milk, ground sesame seeds and more. Other offerings include octopus dumplings, Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo and pork belly with green onions and cucumber inside a fluffy bun. (View the menu here.)

Yelp users are still warming up to Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 19 reviews on the site.

Yelper Miguel A. noted, "I started with the wings, which were beautifully browned with juicy meat and a wonderful zing. Then, I ordered the normal spicy ramen bowl. The noodles were cooked perfectly through and the veggies were absolutely delicious."

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Bistec Bar And Grill


1523 N. Kingsbury St.
Photo: BISTEC BAR AND GRILL/Yelp

Bistec Bar and Grill is a bar and Mexican and traditional American spot.

Here, you'll find Mexican dining with a Japanese twist. Bring a date or the whole family and have fun grilling at your table (don't worry, newbies: servers are on hand to help). Pick your proteins (shrimp, salmon, steak and more), marinades like ancho chili barbecue or chimichurri plus toppings that range from salsa verde to pickled veggies. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Bistec Bar and Grill, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.

Yelper Sarah S. noted, "You cook meats at your table and can then mix and match ingredients and toppings to make tacos or eat your meal without carbs. There are a ton of other items on their menu, but it's really all about the experience of cooking at your table."

Bistec Bar and Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
