3 new Latin American eateries in Chicago

Cafecito
411 W. Fullerton Parkway, Lincoln Park
PHOTO: MICHAEL G./YELP
Cafecito is a cafe, cocktail bar and Cuban spot.
Inside, you'll find bold, festive colors, Cuban music playing and a variety of pressed sandwiches, platters and entrees (served with staples like rice, beans and plantains). Wine, beer and Cuban and American coffee drinks are also on offer. (Check out the full menu.)
Cafecito's current Yelp rating of 4,5 stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Tom T., who reviewed Cafecito on Feb. 2, wrote, "New location with same great food. We are fans and stop whenever we can. It has black bean soup, platters and sandwiches -- you can't go won't with anything on the menu. Don't forget the plantains, sweet and tasty!"
Yelper Philip O. wrote, "Incredible food and coffee in a colorful and festive environment. I had the Chivito sandwich, and it was fantastic. Great Cuban music playing as well! Don't pass up this spot."
Cafecito is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Border Taco Chicago
912 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park
Photo: BORDER TACO CHICAGO/Yelp
Border Taco Chicago is a Mexican spot, offering burritos and more.
On the menu, you'll find breakfast items, burgers, tacos and quesadillas, all made with locally sourced ingredients. Other options include cemitas and tortas -- staples from the Mexican town of Puebla -- filled with breaded chicken, ham, beef or veggies. If you're thirsty, try some Mexican soda or hot chocolate. (View the options here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Border Taco Chicago, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Tommy A., who reviewed Border Taco Chicago on Feb. 3, wrote, "Delicious tacos, quesadillas and burgers at a great price with friendly service. Burger was cooked perfectly!"
Yelper Kelly T. wrote, "Visited this new gem for the first time tonight, and I'm super impressed. I thought this location might be tough, considering the other neighborhood highly-rated eateries a stone's throw away, but Border Taco definitely holds its own."
Border Taco Chicago is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Bar Sotano
443 N. Clark St., Near North
PHOTO: Michelangelo V./YELP
Bar Sotano is a cocktail bar and New Mexican spot.
Expect oysters and seafood cocktails, small plates (like Yucatan fire-fried chicken with a mango-habanero glaze) and larger selections (like Mexican paella with chicken, shrimp and poblano tomatoes). There's also a wide selection of cocktails boasting mezcal, tequila or rum. (View the full menu here.)
Bar Sotano's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is getting solid feedback so far.
Yelper Maddie S., who was one of the first users to visit Bar Sotano on Dec. 30, wrote, "The Taquitos Ahogados are delicious and perfect if you're drinking... and the broth that it is served in I could have drank. The Mexican Paella was my absolute favorite. It can feed a crowd, and it is very filling."
Laura F. shared, "From the smaller section we ordered the Taquitos Ahogados, and from the larger section we ordered the Mexican Paella. Both of these dishes were absolutely incredible! "
Bar Sotano is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday, and from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)