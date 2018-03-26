3 new places to savor noodles in Chicago

minigrow
28 S. Wabash Ave., The Loop
Photo: Minigrow/Yelp
At minigrow, customers can build their own noodle and salad bowls. The fast-casual eatery, part of the honeygrow (see below) chain, offers several different kind of noodles--including wheat, spinach and zucchini--that diners can then customize with protein and vegetable toppings.
Yelp users are still warming up to minigrow, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Sonya Y. said, "The flavors were very, very delicate but tasty and flavorful! I went to the grand opening Tuesday and enjoyed it so much that I went back on Wednesday after work. Expect to pay about $13 for your bowl, but it's worth it!"
Jane V. noted, "I recommend this restaurant for a satisfying, healthy lunch that you can order ahead and pick up, which I strongly suggest."
minigrow is open daily from 10:30am-10pm.
WJ Noodles
810 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Green St & Halsted St.), Greektown
Photo: Wayne H./Yelp
WJ Noodles recently opened in the former Happy Crab space; the new restaurant specializes in Chinese fare and noodles.
On the noodle side of things, look for spicy dan dan noodles with minced pork and cucumber, udon stir-fry, and sesame cold noodles with chicken. There are also several different types of ramen, including tonkatsu and ramen.
WJ also offers Sichuan fare, ranging from dry chili to three pepper spicy flavors, and customers can select their own protein.
Yelp users are excited about WJ Noodles, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Andy N. said, "A new Chinese noodle shop just opened up on Jackson where Happy Crab used to be, and I must say that it is a nice addition to the Greek Town area for noodle lovers of all ages."
And Rachel Y. said, "I've been here 3 times, it's right around the corner from my work. I've had the roast duck ramen, shu mai, and boba tea (mango and peach). All of it has been really good. The roast duck ramen was heavenly, perfect for a cold day."
WJ Noodles is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-11:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-12:30am, and Sunday from 3pm-9pm.
honeygrow
70 E. Lake St. (between Wabash Ave. & Dearborn St.), The Loop
Photo: honeygrow/Yelp
Also in the Loop is honeygrow, which specializes in signature stir-fry noodle and salad options. The expanding eatery has multiple locations around Chicago and along the East Coast.
Look for the sesame garlic noodles with roast chicken, pineapple and bell peppers or the red coconut curry noodles with tofu and bean sprouts. Customers can also create their own stir-fry noodle bowls.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, honeygrow is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Bryan L., who was one of the first users to visit honeygrow on February 27th, wrote, "It's been a minute but was excited to write about honeygrow but at the same time skeptical because I've been only once, but it was legit! I had the spicy garlic and it was FIRE! And for my people who think that's literal, I just mean it was really good! "
Bailey M. noted, "This is a nice stir fry option. You place your order on their kiosks in the restaurant and pay through the kiosk. The only interaction you have with employees is when they hand you your food."
honeygrow is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-9pm, and Sunday from 10:30am-8pm.