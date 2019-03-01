3 new restaurants to check out in Ravenswood

City Coffee
5139 N. Damen Ave.
Photo: CITY COFFEE/Yelp
City Coffee is a bakery and coffee shop.
Get your caffeine fix with hot, iced or blended coffee drinks; try the red eye or lattes with hazelnut and peppermint mocha flavoring. Grab pastries to go, like blueberry muffins, chocolate croissants or lemon pound cake. Smoothies, sandwiches and wraps are also on offer. (Check out the menu here.)
City Coffee is gradually developing fans with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 7 reviews.
Yelper Julie G., who reviewed City Coffee on Feb. 21, wrote, "This is my favorite place to get coffee! Fantastic coffee choices. They even have lavender coffee. Comfortable atmosphere, friendly staff and great coffee drinks. Can't wait to go back!"
Kat K. shared, "Thanks to City Coffee, we have a beautiful, relaxing environment to hang out at. Delish baked goods, excellent espresso drinks and a smiling staff make this place a stand out! We will be regulars!"
City Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
Bayan Ko
1810 W. Montrose Ave.
PHOTO: ERICKA L./YELP
Bayan Ko is a Cuban and Filipino spot.
At this BYOB restaurant, courtesy of Raquel Quadreny and Lawrence Letrero, you'll find plantains, soups and stews reminiscent of their grandparents' cooking. Menu items include ropa vieja, which is a beef brisket with black beans and maduros, and lumpia Shanghai, a pork dinner with scallion and garlic sauce. (View the full menu here.)
Bayan Ko's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Ilana O., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, "We split the Ube sundae with red beans. It's worth going back just for that -- it's rich and creamy with a complex texture throughout. Some mango I think. Plus, the salt atop the ice cream mountain adds just enough of a savory pop that you might desire from a dessert."
Yelper Jessica Elizabeth J. noted, "The food is delicious; the Cuban and Filipino work seamlessly in flavor together. We ordered the bayan lechon, a thick pork belly perfectly crisp and meaty with both a Cuban sauce (mojo) and Filipino sauce (tomas) for so much flavor!"
Bayan Ko is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Xochimilco Mexican Restaurant
2030-32 W. Montrose Ave.
Photo: LUCIA H,/Yelp
XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant is family-owned Mexican spot.
Yelpers appreciate XO's Aztec themed menu, friendly service and lively atmosphere. You'll find a mix of upscale selections and Mexican-American classic dishes. Try the vegetable quesadilla, with cheese, red pepper, black beans and corn, or the carne asada, which features skirt steak servied with white rice, black beans and mixed greens. (View the menuhere.)
Notable menu items include the steak enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, chicken mole served with fried plantains and rice, and the chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Yelp users are excited about XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant, which currently holds five stars out of 41 reviews on the site.
Yelper Chester M., who reviewed XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 10, wrote, "This is not your standard Mexican taco joint. It is so much more! Fresh, perfectly executed dishes with a Mexican spin. So much flavor from the vibrant sauces. We will definitely return again."
Shazeen S. noted, "The Queso Fundido: wow! It has corn truffles inside the queso that give it a whole different flavor. The quality and presentation of the food surpasses any Mexican restaurant I've been to. I will be back again because this place is worth multiple visits."
XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
---
