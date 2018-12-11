3 new spots to find fitness in Chicago

---
The Space Between Yoga
222 W. Hubbard St., Lower Level, River North
Photo: THE SPACE BETWEEN YOGA/Yelp
The Space Between Yoga is a yoga spot.
This is a female-owned business that offers a vinyasa-inspired class, a foundational class and a slower-paced, restorative class. The studio offers both heated and non-heated classes, and classes either 60 or 75 minutes.
The Space Between Yoga currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Katie F., who reviewed The Space Between Yoga on November 30, wrote, "The room is cozy, and classes are significantly smaller than other studios in the area. This is the first yoga studio I've been to that allows you to reserve the mat location you want."
Yelper Sophia D. wrote, "The classes are challenging, but not impossible, and the flows are always so unique and never repetitive."
The Space Between Yoga is open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.-8:15 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.-9:15 p.m. on Thursday, 5 a.m.-8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.-7:15 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Evolve Yoga & Fitness
7252 W. Foster Ave., Oriole Park
Photo: EVOLVE YOGA & FITNESS/Yelp
Evolve Yoga & Fitness is a dance studio, yoga and barre spot.
The studio offers three different kinds of yoga classes, including a yoga for beginners, as well as a bootcamp class and a Zumba class. Evolve also offers parent and child yoga classes with complimentary snacks given at the end.
Evolve Yoga & Fitness currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper j d., who reviewed Evolve Yoga & Fitness on October 11, wrote, "The instructors are amazing and make adjustments as needed without making you feel intimidated. I am new to yoga and I'm glad I chose Evolve to begin my journey."
Evolve Yoga & Fitness is open from 8 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 6:30 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
Planet Fitness - Chicago
1301 E. 47th St., Kenwood
Photo: planet fitness - chicago/Yelp
Planet Fitness - Chicago is a gym and personal training spot.
This is the Kenwood location of the national chain gym, which is known for its "no-judgment" gym policies. The gym offers personal training, small group training and individual free weight training.
Yelp users are generally positive about Planet Fitness - Chicago, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Josalyn M., who was one of the first users to visit Planet Fitness - Chicago on November 26, wrote, "I love having an affordable gym near my home. This location offers training classes, hydro beds, tanning beds, massage chairs, total body and black card seating."
Yelper A H. noted, "This place is stocked with high tech cardio machines, brand new weights and equipment with a beyond stellar staff. Free weights go up to 70/75 pounds, which is abnormal for Planet Fitness, which is usually maxed at 60 pounds."
Planet Fitness - Chicago is open 24 hours Monday through Thursday, midnight-9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.