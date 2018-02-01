FOOD & DRINK

3 New Spots To Score Bubble Tea In Chicago

By Hoodline
If you've got bubble tea on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new Chicago eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some bubble tea.

Te'amo Boba Bar


1115 E. 55th St. (between University Ave & Service Rd.), Hyde Park

Photo: Sarah W./Yelp

Te'amo Boba Bar serves Taiwanese-style bubble tea in Hyde Park, near the University of Chicago. The menu includes a wide range of milk teas, matcha drinks and premium teas.

Customers can also pick sweetness levels and toppings for their teas. For toppings beyond tapioca, there is red bean, mango jelly and lychee jelly.

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Te'amo Boba Bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Sahar M., who reviewed Te'amo Boba Bar on January 29th, wrote: "So glad to have this boba place in Hyde Park! The people there are very nice and explained the menu to us during our first visit a week ago. Te'amo green tea was really good and I had to come back."

And Sarah W. wrote: "Lovely and super cute bubble tea place! I ordered a jasmine milk tea with boba--50 percent sweetness--and a matcha latte with red bean, also 50 percent sweetness. Both are great! Will be returning soon."

Te'amo Boba Bar is open Monday-Thursday from 1pm-8pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday from noon-10pm.

Meet Fresh


2026 S. Clark St. (between Archer Ave.), Chinatown

Photo: Kari H./Yelp

Chinatown's Meet Fresh specializes in Hong Kong-style desserts and bubble tea. The international chain--which was started by a brother-and-sister duo from Taichung, Taiwan--has outposts in Korea, Australia and Canada.

For tea drinks, look for traditional milk, oolong and herbal teas, along with more unusual flavors like winter melon. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here.)

Meet Fresh currently holds three stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Pearl K., who reviewed Meet Fresh on January 27th, wrote: "As a Taiwanese, I think the taste is a little bit different from Taiwan. But the chewiness is the same. I really like the toppings. "

And Kari H. said: "Their jasmine green tea with boba and herbal milk tea with herbal jelly are on point. Strong flavor and jelly and boba are sweet. The boba is smaller, so they give a lot more."

Meet Fresh is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.

Hot Shots Cafe


1242 N Milwaukee Ave. (between Ashland Ave & Mautene Ct.), Wicker Park

Photo: Shika k./Yelp

Hot Shots Cafe specializes in healthy lunch options, as well as a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and milk teas.

Bubble tea flavors come in the usual milk and jasmine options. There are also others such as lavender, brown rice and Hokkaido creamy. Customers can also add toppings like tapioca, jellies and tapioca.

Yelp users are excited about Hot Shots Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.

Yelper Lily S., who visited Hot Shots Cafe on January 7th, wrote: "So excited there is finally a spot to get my boba fix in Wicker Park! They make an amazing lavender as well as Okinawa brown sugar milk tea. Their boba is the perfect combination of sweet and chewy, but is decent for Chicago standards. Minus one star for being slightly overpriced. "

And L.C. wrote, "Definitely a unique cafe! I'm a personal fan of bubble tea, but I loved how different the flavors were here compared to normal bubble tea cafes."

Hot Shots Cafe is open weekdays from 6:30am-8pm, and weekends from 7am-8pm.
