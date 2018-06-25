3 scrumptious events in Chicago this week

Seafood Carnivale at Carnivale Restaurant

Afrotrak's Sunday brunch party at Currency Exchange Cafe

Chicago Pabst APA Release Party at Emporium Arcade Bar

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a festive and informative seafood dinner to a raucous beer release party, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Join The Chicago Pescetarian and Rodolfo Cuardros, executive chef of Carnivale Restaurant, for a festive seafood dinner.The evening features a seafood dinner of fresh oysters, classic ceviche halibut, a whole salted baked king salmon and more, along with informative conversations on pescetarianism, the history of ceviche and the art of oyster shucking. There will also be prizes and giveaways throughout the night.Thursday, June 28, 7-9 p.m.Carnivale Restaurant, 702 W. Fulton St.$25Indulge in a family-style brunch and day party with Afrotrak, a digital and experiential marketing agency for Black millennials, at Currency Exchange Cafe.The menu features sweet and savory Sunday brunch classics, including fried chicken with sweet potato waffles and Jack Daniels syrup, black-eyed peas with jollof rice, Southern spiced shellfish stew with souffled cheddar garlic grits and much more alongside bottomless mimosas. Once plates are cleared, stick around for a dance party with live music by L O KARI, Mike Orie and The Franchiise.Sunday, July 1, 1-9 p.m.Currency Exchange Cafe, 305 E. Garfield Blvd.Free for day party only; $40 for brunchHead down to the Emporium Arcade Bar at Fulton Market to help celebrate the release of the Chicago Pabst APA. There will be 10 free game tokens for each reveler who RSVPs, on top of live DJ sets, live painting and giveaways throughout the evening.Sunday, July 1, 6-11 p.m.Emporium Arcade Bar, 839 W. Fulton MarketFree