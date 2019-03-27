3 trending restaurants on the upswing in Chicago

Hoodline analyzed data from SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to find out which local businesses saw a major increase in foot traffic from January to February -- as well as what times are the busiest, in case you'd like to join in or skip the crowds.
Home Run Inn Pizza Lakeview
Located at 3215 N. Sheffield Ave., Home Run Inn Pizza Lakeview saw a huge increase in visitors month-over-month, giving it among the biggest boosts in the city as of February.
The family-owned pizzeria is one location of the local Chicago brand founded in 1923, and still offers its original family pizza recipe with all-natural ingredients. With 3.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, it's a well-liked local option.
It's open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. It's usually busiest from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and people tend to visit Home Run Inn Pizza Lakeview most on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If you're planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, or on Sundays.
La Sardine
La Sardine, located at 111 N. Carpenter St., was a trending hotspot in Chicago in February, seeing its foot traffic triple from the month before.
The restaurant, which currently has four stars out of 337 reviews on Yelp, offers classic French dishes that can be washed down with a selection of French wines.
La Sardine serves lunch weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, and is open for dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sundays.) It usually gets busy from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays, with a slowdown during dinner hours and on Saturdays.
La Sardine is popular among visitors shopping for groceries and supplies at nearby Mariano's and Walgreens; visitors also tend to swing by Equinox Fitness Clubs, according to SafeGraph's patterns.
The Marq
Another spot that saw visitors spike in February was The Marq, situated at 60 W. Adams St.
The contemporary American bistro, which has four stars out of 541 reviews on Yelp, features a globally inspired seasonal menu, along with draft beers, cocktails and wine.
Foot traffic is heaviest at noon and on Tuesdays, so step in for dinner or go on a Monday if you want to avoid the rush. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
If you're looking for something sweet or fruity, the restaurant's visitors are more likely than others to frequent Edible Arrangements and Specialty's Cafe and Bakery, according to SafeGraph's data.