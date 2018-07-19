FOOD & DRINK

4 can't-miss food fests in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. From annual beer and wine festivals to rose all day on Lake Michigan, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

TBOX Friday Night Party: Effen Curds & Wings Fest





Start your weekend off with a heavy dose of chicken and cheese at Will's Northwoods Inn. TBOX Bar Crawls is taking over the beer garden, where $5 will get you three Effen Vodka cocktails and access to a free buffet of cheese curds and chicken wings.

When: Friday, July 20, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Will's Northwoods Inn, 3030 N. Racine Ave.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Rose on the Water





Also this Friday evening: Sip rose while cruising Lake Michigan. The fourth annual Rose on the Water cruise invites guests to slip into their favorite pink outfits and taste the most popular varietals from more than 90 cellars.
When: Friday, July 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Price: $79

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Chicago Craft Beer Fest





Craft beer fiends: Don't miss the annual Chicago Craft Beer Fest this Saturday. The hoppy celebration will feature more than 70 craft beers -- including crowd favorites and up-and-coming recipes -- from more than 35 local and national breweries.

Tickets come with a complimentary tasting glass and, like years past, the festival leads into the Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk.

When: Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 1010 W. Webster Ave., North Side
Price: $25 (35 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Chicago Whiskey & Wine Festival





Last but not least, fill up on whiskey and wine at the annual Chicago Whiskey & Wine Festival. The boozy gathering will feature more than 25 whiskey and wine vendors, specialty food vendors, live DJ sets, field games like cornhole and much more. Plus, for a limited time, Groupon is offering individual and group tickets for up to 42 percent off.

When: Saturday, July 21, 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Where: 1600 Lake Shore Drive, North Side
Price: $34-$129 (regularly $55 to $220)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
Find pottery classes and more at Pilsen's new GnarWare Workshop
Brunch favorite Stax Cafe opens new eatery in River West
Dining out: Here are the Loop's 4 newest eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
VIDEO: 3 women accused of robbing Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house
Show More
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
Teen's arm severed after boulder falls on him
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Mother of 2 fatally shot while walking into Washington Park home
More News