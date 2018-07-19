4 can't-miss food fests in Chicago this weekend

TBOX Friday Night Party: Effen Curds & Wings Fest

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. From annual beer and wine festivals to rose all day on Lake Michigan, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Start your weekend off with a heavy dose of chicken and cheese at Will's Northwoods Inn. TBOX Bar Crawls is taking over the beer garden, where $5 will get you three Effen Vodka cocktails and access to a free buffet of cheese curds and chicken wings.Friday, July 20, 7-10 p.m.Will's Northwoods Inn, 3030 N. Racine Ave.$5Also this Friday evening: Sip rose while cruising Lake Michigan. The fourth annual Rose on the Water cruise invites guests to slip into their favorite pink outfits and taste the most popular varietals from more than 90 cellars.Friday, July 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.$79Craft beer fiends: Don't miss the annual Chicago Craft Beer Fest this Saturday. The hoppy celebration will feature more than 70 craft beers -- including crowd favorites and up-and-coming recipes -- from more than 35 local and national breweries.Tickets come with a complimentary tasting glass and, like years past, the festival leads into the Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk.Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.1010 W. Webster Ave., North Side$25 (35 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, fill up on whiskey and wine at the annual Chicago Whiskey & Wine Festival. The boozy gathering will feature more than 25 whiskey and wine vendors, specialty food vendors, live DJ sets, field games like cornhole and much more. Plus, for a limited time, Groupon is offering individual and group tickets for up to 42 percent off.Saturday, July 21, 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.1600 Lake Shore Drive, North Side$34-$129 (regularly $55 to $220)