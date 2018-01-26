4 Cool New Beer Bars To Check Out In Chicago

Weston's Coffee & Tap Co.
/
4872 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Ainslie St & Veterans Pl.), Jefferson Park
Photo: Luis P./Yelp
Located across from the Jefferson Park Transit Center, Weston's Coffee & Tap Co. offers passengers a variety of options: coffee, sandwiches, craft beers, and wine. For drinkers, the "European-inspired" spot includes four rotating craft beers, as well as rotating red, white, and sparkling wines.
Weston's Coffee & Tap Co. currently holds five stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Nicholas D., who was one of the first users to visit Weston's Coffee & Tap Co. on January 2nd, wrote: "I made my way over and was delighted with the hip, yet minimal, look of the space. The bar is right at the entrance with a full coffee menu. I met the owner, Nick, and he was welcoming and excited to talk about his new business. They even serve beer and wine! What a great addition to the neighborhood."
And Sal L. said: "Across the street from one of the biggest transportation hubs in Chicago, Weston's Coffee & Tap is finally open. It is literally right across from the terminal...Here is the unique twist, you can get a glass of craft beer or wine anytime of the day! The Lake Effect Espresso Stout was my favorite. "
Weston's Coffee & Tap Co. is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30am-7pm, Friday from 6:30am-8:30pm, Saturday from 7:30am-8:30pm, and Sunday from 7:30am-5pm.
The Moonlighter
/
3204 W. Armitage Ave. (between Kedzie Ave & Sawyer Ave.), Logan Square
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
Part of the Scofflaw restaurant group, The Moonlighter is a neighborhood beer bar, offering more than 20 rotating craft beers. The extensive drinks list also includes signature cocktails, a wine selection offering rose on tap, as well as virgin cocktails.
In the winter, there's a fireplace where drinkers can enjoy their tipples; summer sees them head out to the outdoor patio, which can seat nearly 200 guests.
Customers can also enjoy bar fare, with burgers--there are six different kinds, including a vegan option--as the headliner. For snacks, there are tacos, buffalo wings, and a popular queso dip.
The Moonlighter's current Yelp rating of four stars indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Josh R. wrote: "Great addition to the neighborhood! The Bloody Mary is spicy and rivals the one you get at its sister bar across the street."
Julie G. noted: "We've been here twice, and the service is great and friendly. Beer selection is good and the few cocktails we've had are well balanced. We've had the nachos: the actual chips are a little greasy, but the toppings are good."
The Moonlighter is open weekdays from 5pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery
5215 S. Harper Ave. (between 52nd Pl.), Hyde Park
Photo: Shelby G./Yelp
Michigan-based brewery Jolly Pumpkin recently expanded into Chicago, with its first establishment in Hyde Park. The new Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery offers 36 house beers, focused on barrel-aged sours.
There are also bar eats, including starters like truffle fries with sea salt and rosemary aioli, burgers like the whitefish and crab burger with ginger pickled vegetables and lemongrass aioli, and pizzas like the Korean shortrib with a sesame soy vinaigrette.
Yelp users are still warming up to Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery, which currently holds 3.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Theresa D. wrote: "This was my second time there and I really had a great time! It's a great addition to the food places at Hyde Park. Highly recommend for a beer and food. We had the chicken pizza and it was a lot of chicken and super filling."
And Noah M. said: "We chose to sit at the bar. The staff was super nice and helped us out since we were out of towners. I'm not too big on sour beers, so the knowledge they had of the selection was really helpful. They don't only have sours though, so don't worry if they aren't your thing."
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
The Green Room Tap
1802 S. Allport St. (West of Racine Ave. between 18th & 19th.), Pilsen
Photo: Salena D./Yelp
Over in Pilsen, The Green Room Tap recently opened in the space that previously housed Los Tres Diaz. The neighborhood spot offers a wide range of domestic and craft beers, wines and cocktails.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating, The Green Room Tap has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Salena D., who was one of the first users to visit The Green Room Tap on December 1st, wrote: "Very friendly staff, nice happy hour specials and pretty decor. Really nice spot to chill and have a drink."
Grant A. noted: "This place is low key, but can still get the job done. Good selection of beer on tap, without being showy about it."
The Green Room Tap is open Saturday from 5pm-3am, and Sunday-Friday from 5pm-2am.