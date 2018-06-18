FOOD & DRINK

4 events for a delicious week in Chicago

Goose Island Tap Room. | Photo: Gerry S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a fun run to beers to a rose crawl, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
3.12 Fun Run with Goose Island





Beer hounds, athletes, recovering couch potatoes: All are invited to a 3.12-mile fun run with Universal Sole, Nike and Goose Island. The crew will jog, walk or sprint to Goose Island Beer Company's Fulton Street tap room.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Goose Island Beer Company Tap Room, 1800 W. Fulton St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pit-to-plate dinners at BBQ Supply Co.




Bring your family, friends and appetite to BBQ Supply Co. for a Texas-style barbecue dinner. Diners will sit in the middle of the action, next the smoker, as it chars two courses -- a cheese and veggie starter platter and a main course of Wagyu brisket and chicken with an array of side salads and desserts.

When: Friday, June 22, 7-9 p.m.
Where: BBQ Supply Co., 6948 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

River North Rose Day





Sip rose while exploring the best bars and restaurants around River North. Revelers will receive free admission to participating venues, three $7 gift cards to use on $7 glasses of rose and other drink specials, and a commemorative glass.

Just a few of the participating venues: Joy District, Hubbard Inn, El Hefe, Ironside and Moe's Cantina.

When: Saturday, June 23, 1-7 p.m.
Where: River North
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women EFFEN Rock brunch celebrating black beauty influencers





Catch the second edition of the Women EFFEN Rock brunch series. Sponsored by EFFEN Vodka, this Sunday's brunch will celebrate black beauty influencers and the latest nail, hair and makeup trends they've driven forward. Expect a brunch buffet with cocktails, nail art, quick updos and gift bags full of beauty products.

When: Sunday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Zed 451, 739 N. Clark
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
