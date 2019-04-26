Food & Drink

4 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a walking wine tour to a celebration of Mexican craft spirits, here's what to do on the local food and drink scene.

---

Half Acre Beer & Build Co. Opening Party





From the event description:

Half Acre Beer & Build Co. is a creative workshop focusing on tap handles, wood working, screen printing and design. Join us for the opening celebration of "In the Past, In the Future," a collection of creative work in many mediums. Volo Midwestern Wheat, Bodem IPA, Pony Pilsner and more will be available on tap.

When: Friday, April 26, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Commons Club, 203 N. Wabash Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Michelada Fest Pop-Up Fundraiser 2019





From the event description:


Get a preview of our highly anticipated Chicago Michelada Festival with our monthly pop-up fundraiser with All You Can Drink Micheladas. Featured drinks include Big Mich's popular "Pepino" & "Tamarindo" flavors. Invite a friend to enjoy a drink, light appetizers and games!

When: Sunday, April 28, noon-3 p.m.

Where: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Toast of Uptown: A Buena Park Wine Walk





From the event description:

Join us this spring for the second annual Toast of Uptown: A Buena Park Wine Walk, an afternoon of strolling and sipping in beautiful Buena Park! All attendees will receive a wine tasting glass which is your ticket to this event--simply present it at each stop along the route for delicious wine samples. This self-guided stroll will take you on a tour through the many businesses that call Buena Park home.

When: Sunday, April 28, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Human Citizen Workplace, 4101 N. Broadway

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mexico in a Bottle Chicago





From the event description:

Join us for our second year at the beautiful and historic Logan Square Auditorium as we celebrate Mexican craft spirits, food, art and music. What began as a tribute to mezcal, Mexico in a Bottle has evolved to showcase the growing craft beverage scene in Mexico.

When: Sunday, April 28, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd.

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

