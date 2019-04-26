4 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a walking wine tour to a celebration of Mexican craft spirits, here's what to do on the local food and drink scene.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Half Acre Beer & Build Co. Opening Party
From the event description:
Half Acre Beer & Build Co. is a creative workshop focusing on tap handles, wood working, screen printing and design. Join us for the opening celebration of "In the Past, In the Future," a collection of creative work in many mediums. Volo Midwestern Wheat, Bodem IPA, Pony Pilsner and more will be available on tap.
When: Friday, April 26, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Commons Club, 203 N. Wabash Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Michelada Fest Pop-Up Fundraiser 2019
From the event description:
Get a preview of our highly anticipated Chicago Michelada Festival with our monthly pop-up fundraiser with All You Can Drink Micheladas. Featured drinks include Big Mich's popular "Pepino" & "Tamarindo" flavors. Invite a friend to enjoy a drink, light appetizers and games!
When: Sunday, April 28, noon-3 p.m.
Where: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Toast of Uptown: A Buena Park Wine Walk
From the event description:
Join us this spring for the second annual Toast of Uptown: A Buena Park Wine Walk, an afternoon of strolling and sipping in beautiful Buena Park! All attendees will receive a wine tasting glass which is your ticket to this event--simply present it at each stop along the route for delicious wine samples. This self-guided stroll will take you on a tour through the many businesses that call Buena Park home.
When: Sunday, April 28, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Human Citizen Workplace, 4101 N. Broadway
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mexico in a Bottle Chicago
From the event description:
Join us for our second year at the beautiful and historic Logan Square Auditorium as we celebrate Mexican craft spirits, food, art and music. What began as a tribute to mezcal, Mexico in a Bottle has evolved to showcase the growing craft beverage scene in Mexico.
When: Sunday, April 28, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd.
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.