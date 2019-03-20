Food & Drink

4 food and drink events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Heather Ford/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Wondering what to do in Chicago this weekend? From a sushi seminar to a Caribbean boozy brunch, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs out.

---

Japanese Seafood Business Matching and Sushi Seminar





First off, if you're a sushi lover, join this seminar at the Virgin Hotel. You'll get to see sushi professional, Mr. Hideaki Yamagata, in action as he demonstrates his skill creating nigiri sushi. Also, dozens of exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing their sashimi grade fish, processed seaweed and more.

When: Friday, March 22, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash., Floor 3

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Happy Hour at OG Social





Next, there's a happy hour on Friday at Old Grounds Social. Grab friends or coworkers and stop by to enjoy some cold beer and oysters plus other drink specials. RSVP required.

When: Friday, March 22, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Old Grounds Social, 950 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Good Food Expo





Calling all foodies: don't miss the Good Food Expo at the UIC campus. After 15 years, this popular event is still going strong; it features a panel on healthy eating, a kids' corner and a "test your soil" station. Try healthy products and hear from farmers, entrepreneurs, DIY enthusiasts and expert chefs like Top Chef Winner, Joe Flamm.

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: UIC Forum, 1213 S. Halsted St.

Admission: Free


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch and Day Party at Irie





Finally, bring your thirst and an appetite this Saturday to "Jammin Jerk" Brunch and Day Party. Enjoy a buffet with island cuisine that includes waffles, shrimp and grits, an omelet station and more.

When: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Irie Jerk Bar and Grill, 3404 N. Clark St.

Admission: $35-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

