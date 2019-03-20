4 food and drink events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Japanese Seafood Business Matching and Sushi Seminar
First off, if you're a sushi lover, join this seminar at the Virgin Hotel. You'll get to see sushi professional, Mr. Hideaki Yamagata, in action as he demonstrates his skill creating nigiri sushi. Also, dozens of exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing their sashimi grade fish, processed seaweed and more.
When: Friday, March 22, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash., Floor 3
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Happy Hour at OG Social
Next, there's a happy hour on Friday at Old Grounds Social. Grab friends or coworkers and stop by to enjoy some cold beer and oysters plus other drink specials. RSVP required.
When: Friday, March 22, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Old Grounds Social, 950 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 Good Food Expo
Calling all foodies: don't miss the Good Food Expo at the UIC campus. After 15 years, this popular event is still going strong; it features a panel on healthy eating, a kids' corner and a "test your soil" station. Try healthy products and hear from farmers, entrepreneurs, DIY enthusiasts and expert chefs like Top Chef Winner, Joe Flamm.
When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: UIC Forum, 1213 S. Halsted St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brunch and Day Party at Irie
Finally, bring your thirst and an appetite this Saturday to "Jammin Jerk" Brunch and Day Party. Enjoy a buffet with island cuisine that includes waffles, shrimp and grits, an omelet station and more.
When: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Irie Jerk Bar and Grill, 3404 N. Clark St.
Admission: $35-$50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
