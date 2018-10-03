4 new eateries to check out in the West Loop

Princi
1000 W. Randolph St.
Photo: allison P./Yelp
Cafe and bakery Princi has come to Chicago through a partnership with Starbucks. Established in 1986 by Italian baker Rocco Princi, the bakery has outposts in Milan and London but this is only its second stand-alone store in the U.S., Eater Chicago reports.
Expect a wide variety of Italian artisan breads and pastries and breakfast and lunch fare. Dine on pizzas, focaccia sandwiches and small plates. Visit the bakery's website for more information.
Princi currently holds 3.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Russ V., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "Love the vibe and layout of this place. Potential for this place is great. Just a few minor kinks they need to work out in regards to logistics and speed of service."
Yelper Mark F. wrote, "I thought this place was great. Service was exceptionally nice, coffee was great and the food was fantastic."
Princi is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Eleven Eleven
1111 W. Lake St.
Photo: Trey W./Yelp
Eleven Eleven is a wine bar and New American spot that aims to "deliver fun, thoughtful food paired alongside wines from some of the best under-the-radar farmers and winemakers," it says on its website.
The warm and eclectic space features a curated wine list of domestic and international white, red and rose wines. Hungry? Munch on snackables like crispy potatoes with sour cream and burnt onions, wood-grilled leeks with eggplant jam, and seared scallops with yellow tomato gazpacho and oregano. Here's the full menu.
Eleven Eleven is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Gary G., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "Been waiting for something like this in West Loop! Not only are the food and beverages amazing, the service was absolutely surreal. I highly recommend this to all you wine lovers."
Miguel M. noted, "Restaurant is nicely decorated with good music appropriate for the theme of the restaurant. The wine selection is balanced and the cocktails are plenty."
Eleven Eleven is open from 5-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Taylor Gourmet
177 N. Morgan St.
Photo: wayne h./Yelp
Taylor Gourmet is a chain that offers made-to-order sandwiches, salads, cheesesteaks and more.
Check out notable menu options like the Penn's Landing sandwich with cranberry chicken salad, smokey bacon, Granny Smith apple and candied almonds; butternut squash risotto; and the Devil's Pocket hoagie with cauliflower, jalapeno tahini salad, arugula and cucumber.
Yelpers are generally positive about Taylor Gourmet, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews.
Patrick M. wrote, "I have been here twice in the last week. Both meals were great and very reasonably priced. The customer service was wonderful; everyone we interacted with was friendly and seem eager to make sure we had a positive experience."
Taylor Gourmet is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Front Room Chicago
844 W. Randolph St.
Photo: the front room chicago/Yelp
The Front Room Chicago is a cocktail bar and restaurant that features French Creole-inspired fare and live jazz and blues. The new place also has a number of libations on offer, from beer and wine to spirits and signature cocktails.
On the menu, offerings include a six-piece oyster mignonette; charred octopus with shaved fennel, radish and arugula salad; and the blackened salmon served on fresh herb salad. Want to crank up the heat? Look for the spicy jambalaya made with okra, black-eyed peas, red peppers, carrots, celery and long grain rice garnished with house Creole spice blend. (See the full menu here.)
The restaurant has earned four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Lorraine L., who reviewed The Front Room Chicago on Sept. 13, wrote, "I enjoyed the Front Room although the tables are very small and you are sitting right next to your neighbor. Aside from that, the ambiance is very nice."
Tony H. noted, "Nestled on restaurant row, the Front Room offers a much-needed slow down from the hustle and bustle of the Windy City. ... Tried the crab cake -- amazingly flavorful with a deconstructed slaw that was enough to split."
The Front Room Chicago is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, and noon-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)