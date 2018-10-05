4 new spots to score Italian eats in Chicago

Pasta Passion
4647 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square
Photo: simona manuela g./Yelp
Pasta Passion features an open kitchen where it makes fresh pastas and other Italian fare.
Notable menu options include pasta carbonara with bacon, egg yolk, olive oil and pepper; pasta Cubana with bacon, tomato, porcine mushroom and heavy cream; and the pasta speck with olive oil and pepper. Meat dishes include the osso buco with polenta; chicken escalope with lemon and rosemary potatoes; and steak. Here is the full menu.
Pasta Passion currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Patrick M., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 29, wrote, "Great handmade authentic Italian pasta. This is a small family-owned joint that is a welcome addition to the neighborhood. We order several dishes and liked all of them."
Yelper Jeremy M. wrote, "It's pasta. It's authentic. The secondi are good, at least the osso buco was. The portions are sharing size."
Locanda
201 E. Walton Place, Streeterville
Photo: lon t./Yelp
Locanda is a modern Italian restaurant in the Residence Inn that is offering housemade pasta, locally sourced fare and Italian and French wines.
Start off with carpaccio of beef tenderloin with arugula and sun-dried tomatoes, meatballs or fresh shrimp and calamari. Entree options include duck confit ragu in white wine sauce and grilled lamb chops with rosemary. Check out the full menu here.
Locanda's current Yelp rating of four stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.
Yelper Sandeep S. wrote, "Nice and relaxed ambience. Sat outside, very pleasant. Not busy yet as it's still new. Food was great as was the service. Had penne arrabiata and risotto. Very nice and flavorful."
Locanda is open from 4-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Cafe Bonhomme
180 N. Upper Wacker Drive, The Loop
Photo: ryan j./Yelp
Cafe Bonhomme is a Mediterranean, American and Italian spot that is part cafe, part restaurant and part bar. According to its website, the spot aims to combine the elegance of an Old World cafe with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery.
It sits adjacent to Beatnik on the River, an outdoor patio space that is also operated by the Bonhomme Hospitality Group (Beatnik in West Town, Black Bull and Celeste, among others). The indoor cafe features a large pastry case and opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays for commuters, the Chicago Tribunereports.
Expect fare such as smoked baba ghanoush, curry meatballs with avocado hummus, fried chicken and double cheeseburgers. Thirsty? An array of signature cocktails on offer. Here's the full menu.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 14 reviews, Cafe Bonhomme has been getting positive attention.
Lucas M. noted, "This new cafe is my new morning ritual. I get a green smoothie and coffee to get my day started usually with a croissant. All the pastries look amazing. Victoria is fast with service and nice to talk to about what's going on in the city."
Yelper Emily Z. wrote, "The best hummus is delicious! Lots of beet flavor with blue cheese! ... The space and finishes are gorgeous. I'll definitely be back!"
Cafe Bonhomme is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro
4656 N. Clark St., Ravenswood
Photo: jon z./Yelp
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is a wine bar and Italian spot, offering pizza, pasta and antipasti.
Start off with a a salumi plate with cold cuts, cheese, giardiniera and pasta fritta. Pastas include pork, ricotta and Parmesan-filled ravioli and eggplant parmigiana.
Craving pizza? Look for options like the classic Margherita with mozzarella, basil and Parmesan, or the Funghi with mushrooms, mozzarella Parmesan and truffle oil. A number of libations are on offer. Here's the full menu.
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Munno Pizzeria & Bistro appears to be developing a local fan base.
Victoria G. noted, "I went to Munno for the first time last night and it will definitely not be my last. Great service, wonderful food and a relaxing environment."
Yelper Jon Z. wrote, "Just opened offering Napolitano-style pizza, fresh homemade pasta and homemade gelato. Just had the sausage pizza and a pizza Margherita, which were fantastic. They serve liquor, which is always a good thing."
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 5:30-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)