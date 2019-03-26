4 top spots for vinyl records in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record sources in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.
1. Dusty Groove
Topping the list is Dusty Groove. Located at 1120 N. Ashland Ave. (between Thomas Street and Haddon Avenue) in East Ukrainian Village, the spot to score music, DVDs and vinyl records is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.
2. Gramaphone Records
Next up is Lakeview's Gramaphone Records, situated at 2843 N. Clark St. (between Broadway Street and Diversey Parkway). With 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Purple Llama
Wicker Park's Purple Llama, located at 2140 W. Division St. (between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea and vinyl records 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews.
4. Transistor
Transistor, a bookstore and art gallery that offers vinyl records and more in Andersonville, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5224 N. Clark St. (between United States Highway 41 and Farragut Avenues) to see for yourself.
