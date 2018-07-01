FOOD & DRINK

4th of July desserts

Here's something unheard of in Chicago: snowballs in July. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's something unheard of in Chicago: snowballs in July.

It's actually a popular dessert and this one has a 4th of July twist. It's from Noyane rooftop restaurant at the Conrad Chicago Hotel.

Executive chef of Noyane, Thomas Hines, joined ABC7 to demonstrate how it's made.

Name of dish: Red, White and Blue-yane

Preparation:

3 cups shaved or crushed ice

3 oz of Blue Curacao

3 oz of condensed milk

3 oz of strawberry syrup

In a bowl or Chinese to-go container, add ice until full. Layer horizontally the strawberry syrup, condensed milk and blue curacao so there are distinctive stripes. Add a straw, spoon and enjoy!

Link: www.noyane.com
