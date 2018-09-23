5 Rabanitos serves up authentic Mexican cuisine

ABC7 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Chef Alfonso Sotelo from 5 Rabanitos jumped into the studio kitchen with some traditional Mexican cuisine.
Chile En Nogada
Main Ingredients
Pork
Chile
Fruit
Stuffing
Dish
4 large fresh poblano peppers
1 cup of walnuts
1 large garlic clove
1 medium onion dice
1 tbsp of raisins
1 tbsp of dry mangos
1 small apple cut into small dice
1 small pear cut into small dice
1 peach cut into small dice
4 fresh mint leaves
tbsp of oregano
1 medium ripe plantain cut into small dice
1.5 oz of almonds, chopped, salt. tested
Pomegranate seeds
Olive oil
Salsa
cup of milk
2 oz of cream cheese
2 tbsp of salt
1 tbsp of piloncillo or sugar
1 tbsp of apple vinegar
tbsp of ground cinnamon or Mexican canela
Preparation:
Cook and shred the meat
Use a medium saucepan
Add meat, and then add water with salt, add the garlic and onion
Let it cook for 1 hours over medium heat
Let meat cool in the juice
Shred the meat once cooled
Roast the chiles
Place chiles directly over gas flame
Occasionally turn chiles
When roasted, peel the charred skin off and remove seeds and veins
Filling
Add 2 tbsp of olive oil to a saucepan and start cooking onion, garlic, fruits for about 8 to ten minutes
Stuff the chiles
Stuff the chiles with cooled filling packing it well
Bake
Place on a baking pan. 350 degree oven, for 10 to 12 mins.
Salsa
Blend walnuts, cup of milk, cream cheese, salt, piloncillo or sugar, apple vinegar, and cinnamon.
Blend until pureed
