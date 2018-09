5 Rabanitos serves up authentic Mexican cuisine

ABC7 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Chef Alfonso Sotelo from 5 Rabanitos jumped into the studio kitchen with some traditional Mexican cuisine.For more information about 5 Rabanitos click here! Chile En NogadaPorkChileFruitStuffing4 large fresh poblano peppers1 cup of walnuts1 large garlic clove1 medium onion dice1 tbsp of raisins1 tbsp of dry mangos1 small apple cut into small dice1 small pear cut into small dice1 peach cut into small dice4 fresh mint leavestbsp of oregano1 medium ripe plantain cut into small dice1.5 oz of almonds, chopped, salt. testedPomegranate seedsOlive oilcup of milk2 oz of cream cheese2 tbsp of salt1 tbsp of piloncillo or sugar1 tbsp of apple vinegartbsp of ground cinnamon or Mexican canelaCook and shred the meatUse a medium saucepanAdd meat, and then add water with salt, add the garlic and onionLet it cook for 1 hours over medium heatLet meat cool in the juiceShred the meat once cooledRoast the chilesPlace chiles directly over gas flameOccasionally turn chilesWhen roasted, peel the charred skin off and remove seeds and veinsAdd 2 tbsp of olive oil to a saucepan and start cooking onion, garlic, fruits for about 8 to ten minutesStuff the chilesStuff the chiles with cooled filling packing it wellBakePlace on a baking pan. 350 degree oven, for 10 to 12 mins.SalsaBlend walnuts, cup of milk, cream cheese, salt, piloncillo or sugar, apple vinegar, and cinnamon.Blend until pureed