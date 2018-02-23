7 new food & drink spots to check out near DePaul

Printer's Row Coffee
2482 N Lincoln Ave. (between Montana St. & Altgeld St.)
Printer's Row Coffee is a coffee roastery and coffee shop. The "specialty micro-roaster" was founded by two Ohio natives who first started as home roasters, then decided to open their own small roastery.
Taking its name from the Chicago neighborhood, Printer's Row Coffee Company offers single-origin beans from Brazil, Sumatra and Papua New Guinea. The cafe also serves up coffee mainstays and pastries.
Printer's Row Coffee currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Daria R., who reviewed Printer's Row Coffee on January 28th, wrote: "My friend and I were wandering around looking for coffee that wasn't Starbucks when we found this cute place! It's very aesthetic and quaint, and the coffee is great."
Katie H. noted: "Great addition to the neighborhood! This cozy little coffee shop has been open for 2.5 months, but they have been roasting for the past two years. I only had a regular 12oz coffee, which was great."
Printer's Row Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Buna Time Cafe
1552 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Bosworth Ave & Ashland Ave.)
Photo: Selot P./Yelp
Buna Time Cafe is an Ethiopian coffee shop, featuring single-origin Ethiopian coffee, a variety of teas, pastries and Ethiopian and American-style brunch.
For coffee and tea drinks, expect to see items like Sidamo roast coffee, mochas, lattes, a flat white, Ethiopian tea and chai lattes.
On the brunch menu, there are traditional Ethopian dishes like foule, fava beans simmered with onions and tomatoes served with raw onions and sour cream; "Buna Time Tibs," chopped lamb served with injera bread; and Ethiopian-style scrambled eggs, with paprika, red onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Buna Time Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Gabe A. noted: "Good coffee, good music, plenty of seats, comfortable seats, outlets, normal sized tables, normal temperature (I'm looking at you Starbucks), clean restroom, friendly barista, non-corporate!"
Yelper Stephanie B. wrote: "Lovely new spot in Lincoln Park with excellent, authentic coffee and food! Selot, the owner, is wonderful! If you are looking for a new and delicious coffee bar, Buna Time is the place to come!"
Buna Time Cafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.
Devour 312
1450 W. Webster Ave. (between Clybourn Ave. & Dominick St.)
Buffalo chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries. | Photo: Rebecca W./Yelp
Devour 312 is the first solo venture from chef Jason Noel, formerly of Square Bar & Grill, and features a variety of American-inspired dishes like sandwiches and wraps, burgers and salads, light pub fare and hearty entrees.
On the menu, expect to see items like a "Tex-Mex Burger" with a ground chuck patty stuffed with citrus pork and topped with chihuahua cheese; a Cajun chicken sandwich with jalapenos and Monterey jack cheese; and the "Voodoo Pork Chop" with Creole sauce and grilled shrimp, served with bacon and chive grits.
There's an extensive selection of craft beers on offer as well, available in cans, bottles and on draft.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Devour 312 has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Karla T., who reviewed Devour 312 on November 3rd, wrote: "So much to say! I had the voodoo pork chop and she had the N.Y. strip. Both were amazingly tasty! The waiter was great--not too chatty but just enough and was well versed on the menu."
Yelper Peter G. wrote: "Super yummy. The sweet potato cinnamon fries were perfectly crunchy. Had the veggie sandwich on the onion roll and it was great. Generous portions. Right next to the movie theaters too. We'll be back!"
Devour 312 is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am-1am, Thursday and Friday from 11am-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-midnight. (It's closed on Monday.)
Mod Pizza - Lincoln Park
1000 W. North Ave.
Photo: Mod pizza/Yelp
MOD Pizza - Lincoln Park is a fast-food pizza spot. Lincoln Park is the second Chicago-area locale for MOD--a chain with outposts throughout the U.S. that specializes in individually sized artisan pizzas, salads and more.
On the pizza menu, expect to see pies like the "Tristan," with mozzarella, Asiago, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto; the "Calexico," with gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos and hot buffalo sauce; and the "Caspian," with barbecue chicken, barbecue sauce and red onions. Diners can also build their own pies, with a large selection of ingredients on hand.
Featured salads include the "Deluxe," with greens, chicken, and salami; and a Caesar with diced tomatoes.
MOD Pizza - Lincoln Park currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Naywri W. noted: "This is the second Chicagoland location. They're known out in the 'burbs. This is a BYO (build your own). I had the garlic strips with pesto dip. They were good."
MOD Pizza - Lincoln Park is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10:30am-9pm.
Raw
2203 N. Clybourn Ave. (between Webster Ave. & Greenview Ave.)
Photo: Padma A./Yelp
Raw is a sushi bar and Thai spot, offering poke and more. With an extensive menu spanning all three cuisines, it offers everything from maki rolls (like the Mexican Maki, with yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, chili oil, and lime) to Thai entrees like pad thai noodles and red curry.
Raw currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Padma A., who reviewed Raw on January 27th, wrote: "Our favorite corner Thai restaurant is under new management. The owner Jeff is really pleasant, gave us a couple of freebies like extra rice and edamame for the kids, which was a nice gesture."
Jim N. noted: "Awesome food, well-run place. Had the penang curry which was excellent. Miso soup also had plenty of vegetables and tofu. Seafood salad was also very good."
Raw is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-2am and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Boo Bae Tea
1013 W. Webster Ave. (between Sheffield Ave. & Kenmore Ave.)
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Boo Bae Tea is a spot to score bubble tea, smoothies, and snacks like chicken and waffle sliders. Founded by a native of Vietnam, this tea spot is named for "Boo Bae Ronnie," her bulldog (his face features in the logo).
Drink options include matcha, taro, or coconut milk tea; peach or honey lemon fruit tea; pina colada smoothies; and the massive 30-ounce "Ultimate Boo Bae," with milky jelly, boba, and fruit jelly. Grilled cheese and Nutella-banana toast are among the snacks.
Boo Bae Tea currently holds two stars out of four reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Yelper Chris R., who reviewed Boo Bae Tea on February 2nd, wrote: "This is a brand new place for bubble tea! Was looking for some tea and this one popped up. I was in the neighborhood and thought I'd try it, boy I'm glad I did!"
Boo Bae Tea is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-8pm.
Roti Modern Mediterranean
1000 W. North Ave.
Photo: Roti Modern Mediterranean/Yelp
Roti Modern Mediterranean is a fast-casual Mediterranean spot. With locations around the country and Illinois, it's focused around a customizable build-your-own plate concept.
Customers first start by choosing a base of rice, salad, a laffa (flatbread) wrap or pita sandwich. Then, they select a protein, like chicken roti, chicken kabob, steak roti, salmon kabab or falafel.
Next, add sides such as hummus, red cabbage slaw, couscous, or feta cheese; and then finish it off with sauces like yogurt and cucumber with dill, tahini or roasted red pepper sauce.
Roti Modern Mediterranean currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ace M., who reviewed Roti Modern Mediterranean on February 11th, wrote: "New favorite lunch spot! So happy this opened at such a great location! Admittedly, I'd never been to a Roti restaurant until now, but they've officially got a new fan for life."
Kate L. noted: "I love Roti! Like borderline obsessed. And I'm so glad to finally have a location up in Lincoln Park! When I lived out-of-state, one of the things I missed most was Roti's gluten-free pita."
Roti Modern Mediterranean is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.