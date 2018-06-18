FOOD & DRINK

80 Proof opens in Old Town with booze, brunch and bites

Searching for a new destination for food and drinks? A recently opened modern American bar has you covered. Called 80 Proof, the fresh arrival is located at 1500 N. Wells St. in Old Town.

The bar and restaurant comes courtesy of the Four Corners hospitality group and is a refresh of SteakBar, with a new look and updated menu, reports Eater Chicago.

The menu offers healthy options like a spinach salad made with Asian pear, candied walnuts, fennel, Stilton blue cheese, herbs and honey-ginger vinaigrette. Feeling carnivorous? Check out the steak tacos: skirt steak, pico de gallo, chili aioli, shredded cabbage, queso fresco and lime wrapped in corn tortillas. (Find the full menu here.)

Pair your meal with beer, a cocktail or shareable drinks like the Mega Mule (Svedka vodka, lime and Owen's ginger beer) served in a 96-ounce mug. Brunch is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Allison R. wrote, "80 proof is awesome. Great food, great drinks and even better atmosphere. They have pool tables so that is a huge bonus! Love it here, I definitely recommend!"

And Jen B. said, "It was such a fun atmosphere! Very cool decor inside! It's located in a great area. All of the staff were very friendly as well."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 80 Proof is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
