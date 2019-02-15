Ajo brings Caribbean fare to Bridgeport

A new Caribbean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 752 W. 33rd St. in Bridgeport, the fresh arrival is called Ajo.
At Ajo, you can expect signature rice and salad bowls, as well as a custom creation option, which lets you build your meal any way you want it.
First, choose a base between green and white rice before adding beans (pinto or black), proteins (mojo chicken, jerk chicken, roasted pork, chickadillo or mojo steak) and sauces (pineapple pique, sofrito aioli, avocado cream dressing). Sides include Caribbean slaw, hummus and more.
Ajo has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sarah H. added, "I got the pork bowl with the green rice along with the mango salsa and plantains. It tasted fresh, flavorful and the quality was exceptional."
Head on over to check it out: Ajo is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
