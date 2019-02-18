Hungry? A new neighborhood Caribbean spot has you covered. Called Ajo, the new arrival is located at 752 W. 33rd St. in Bridgeport.
Get your fix of spicy and sweet eats at this casual spot from the husband and wife team behind Nana, Omar Solis and Audri Simonelli-Solis, who has Puerto Rican roots, reports blockclubchicago.com.
On the menu, you'll find Jamaican-style jerk chicken, ropa vieja, elotes, black bean hummus and roasted sweet plantains. Caribbean-inspired salads and bowls are made with sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. Or opt to build your own bowl choosing rice or lettuce, protein, sides and top it off with a spicy sauce like aji verde sauce.
With a five-star rating out of sev reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Anupama J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 6, wrote, "The grilled steak was very tender and easy to chew. The rice was cooked to perfection. All of the ingredients tasted fresh with amazing flavor."
Yelper Sarah H. added, "I got the pork bowl with the green rice along with the mango salsa and plantains. It tasted fresh and flavorful and the quality was exceptional."
Head on over to check it out: Ajo is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Ajo brings healthy Caribbean eats to Bridgeport
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack