ALDI shoppers vote for 'fan favorite' products

ALDI just released a list of 23 products that fans across the country voted on as their favorites. Recently more than 40,000 loyal fans shared their passion for their most-loved ALDI-exclusive products deemed Fan Favorites.The Fan Favorites program surveyed shoppers on their most-loved products across the store, ranging from organic produce to cheese to alcohol to vegan and vegetarian items to vote on their favorite ALDI-exclusive products. You can easily spot these products in store; just look for the blue heart-shaped Fan Favorites logo on store shelves. The ALDI Fan Favorites program is just another way ALDI listens to and learns from its fans, so ALDI can continue to provide the great foods and products shoppers want at unbeatable prices.Cheese: Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds (varieties include Gouda and Swiss & Gruyere)Meat: Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon (varieties include Hickory Smoked, Maple and Applewood)Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw ShrimpDeli: Never Any! Oven Roasted Turkey or Uncured Black Forest HamVegetable: Simply Nature Organic Spring MixFruit: Strawberries (please display in a nice bowl or serving tray vs. the packaging)Alcohol: Winking Owl MoscatoBread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche BunsGrab and go: Park Street Deli Hummus Mini Cups (varieties include Classic or Red Pepper)Sweet treat: Moser Roth Premium Chocolate (varieties include Dark Chocolate 70%, 85% Cocoa or Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel)Snack: Simply Nature Organic Tortilla Chips (varieties include Blue Corn or Multigrain)Beverage: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water (varieties include Lime, Grapefruit, Lemon or Pure) - have cans displayed nicely outside of the cardboard caseMilk alternative: Friendly Farms Almond Milk (varieties include Original or Vanilla, not organic option)Gluten-free: liveGfree Gluten Free Multiseed Crackers (varieties include Sea Salt or Rosemary & Olive Oil)Vegetarian/vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers (varieties include Black Bean Chipotle or Veggie)Pantry staple: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth or Low Sodium Chicken BrothCooking/baking staple (please display three): Simply Nature Organic Spices (varieties include Ground Cayenne, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Garlic Powder Ginger, Basil, Thyme or Oregano)Condiment or sauce: Specially Selected Gourmet Vinaigrette Dressings (varieties include House Vinaigrette, Greek Vinaigrette, Raspberry Splash Vinaigrette, Garlic Vinaigrette or Three Cheese Vinaigrette)Dip or spread: Simply Nature Organic Hummus (varieties include Classic, Red Pepper or Garlic)Kids: Happy Farms String CheeseBaby or toddler: Little Journey Baby WipesEasy meal: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 16" Pepperoni Deli PizzaBreakfast: L'oven Fresh Everything Bagel