FOOD & DRINK

USDA issues alert about salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2008 file photo, a Trader Joe's grocery store is seen in Los Angeles. (AP Photos/Ric Francis)

WASHINGTON --
Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985." The USDA has posted a complete list online . Consumers are urged to throw them away.

For more information on the products in the health alert, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthfood safetyrecalltrader joe'swalgreensu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Streeterville eats: Your guide to new treat spots and reopened restaurants
Dos Toros founders Leo and Oliver Kremer open 3 new Chicago locations
What you need to know before celebrating National Tequila Day
Spice it up at new Woodlawn eatery Jerk 48
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Woman left young son in car outside Stratford Square Mall, police say
Show More
68 luxury vehicles valued at $5.2M destroyed in smuggling crackdown
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
Pregnant woman, teen shot in Chicago; crime down in July, CPD says
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle; Lawsuit filed
More News