Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Chef Levatino Harris

In our segment "In the Kitchen," we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them. We unveiled which ingredients they use at the top of the show and they have to create a dish by the time we get to their segment.
In Wednesday's "In the Kitchen," Chef Levatino Harris - a private/personal chef who was featured on the Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" - accepted the challenged to create a delicious meal.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, one protein and some kitchen staples, then Chef Harris worked his magic.
Chef Harris' products were:
- Alessi Oven Baked Spuntini
- Alessi Pesto
- Alessi Fire Roasted Red Peppers
- Alessi Tomato Paste
And his protein was chicken!
Here are Chef Harris' recipes:
Basil pesto and roasted red pepper stuffed chicken breast
2 6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, butterflied
2 tbs basil pesto
3 tbs roasted red peppers, diced
2 tbs shaved parmesan cheese
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 cub spuntini crackers, crushed
3 tbs extra light olive oil for searing
3 tbs extra virgin olive oil for coating
Lemon Rice
1 cup of white rice
2 cups of unsalted chicken stock
1 tsp salt
1 lemon, juiced
1 tbs cilantro, minced
1 tbs butter
Tomato sauce
3 tbs tomato paste
1 cup unsalted chicken stock
1 tsp minced garlic
2 tsp basil, minced
1 tsp red wine vinegar
Instructions:
Chicken
1. Preheat the oven 350 degrees.
2. Rinse and pat dry the chicken breast. Butterfly or flatten the chicken breast using a mallet.
3. Coat the chicken with the olive oil on both sides. Sprinkle the salt and pepper on both sides.
4. Spread the pesto on the inside of the chicken breast. Add the parmesan on top of the pesto then top that with the roasted red peppers. Roll the chicken into a log. Use toothpicks to secure the chicken roll.
5. Add the rest of the olive oil into a pan that is on a medium flame and allow the oil time to get hot.
6. Place the chicken into the pan, smooth side down, for 1 minute and 30 seconds, allowing it to get golden brown in color. Turn the chicken over and put the pan into the oven for 12-14 minutes or until the inner temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
7. Remove the pan from oven. Remove the chicken from the pan and let it rest for 5-8 minutes before cutting it. Cut into inch rounds.
Rice
1. Combine the rice, chicken stock, lemon juice, and salt to the pan.
2. Cook the rice according to box.
3. When the rice is done, add the butter and fluff.
4. Taste to see if the salt and lemon flavors need to be adjusted and adjust to taste.
5. Add the cilantro and serve as a side dish or under the chicken.
Tomato Sauce
1. In a small sauce pan add one cup of chicken stock, 3 tablespoons of tomato paste, and garlic.
2. Let the sauce simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Remove from the stove and add basil. Drizzle over the chicken and serve.
