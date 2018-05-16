Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with 'Girl and the Kitchen' blogger Mila Furman

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" cook was "Girl and the Kitchen" blogger Mila Furman.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples, then the chef needs to work their magic!
Her ingredients were:
-Porcini Mushroom Farro
-Kale Pesto - 4.7 oz
-Balsamic Reduction
-San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes - 28 oz
Our Friends at Alessi sent Mila home with a gift basket of goodies.
Find out more about Mila on her website:
http://girlandthekitchen.com/
Visit Tony's Fresh Market website:
https://tonysfreshmarket.com/
One Pan Farro with Basil
2 tbsp Alessi Olive Oil
1 package of Alessi Porcini Mushroom Farro
1 (15 oz) can of Alessi San Marizano Tomatoes
1 large onion (sliced)
3 cloves garlic (minced)
1/4 cup white wine
3/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher or coarse sea salt
Red pepper flakes (to taste)
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
Few basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons (chiffonade)
Grated parmesan cheese (as mush as desired)
1 lemon zested (optional)
1. Add oil to a medium saucepan over medium heat.
2. Add in onions, garlic and red pepper flakes and salt to the olive oil. Allow to sweat for 5-6 minutes. You do not want any color on them, just allow them to get beautiful and aromatic.
3. Add in white wine and bring up to a boil. Allow for the wine to reduce, about 2 min.
4. Add in the tomatoes and broth. Bring up to a boil and stir while boiling for 1 minute.
5. Cover saucepan with tight fitting lid. Reduce heat to simmer and cook undisturbed for 20 minutes.
6. Turn off the heat and add in grated parmesan and fresh basil. Zest the lemon on top.
7. Fluff with a fork, taste for seasoning and serve.
Kale Pesto Chicken Breasts
1 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
1 jar Alessi Kale Pesto
10 leaves of fresh basil
1 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
1 lemon zested
Balsamic Glaze
1. Into a blender or food processor, place all the ingredients except chicken. Process until smooth.
2. Place the chicken breast into a ziplock bag and pour the pesto on top. Allow to marinade for a minimum of 30 minutes up to overnight.
3. Heat up a grill or cast iron pan and cook chicken on each side for 5 minutes per side.
4. Allow to rest and zest more lemon if desired. Serve.