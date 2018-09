Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with personal chef Gabe Miranda

EMBED >More News Videos Personal Chef Gabe Miranda shows what he came up with for Alessi's In the Kitchen challenge.

In WCL's segment "In the Kitchen," we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them.Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" cook is personal chef Gabe Miranda. He has cooked for the likes of Nate Berkus, Joahkim Noah as well as Dwyane Wade.We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples, then the chef needs to work their magic.His ingredients were- Red Wine Vinegar- Garlic Puree- All Natual Sauce - Fra Diavola- Sun Dried Tomato's -Julian Cut- Organic SpaghettiHis proteins were shrimp and chicken sausage.Our Friends at Alessi sent Gabe home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products http://alessifoods.com/ Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Sunset Foods!Visit Sunset Foods website: https://www.sunsetfoods.com/ Alessi Olive Oil1/2 Tbsp of Alessi Garlic Puree1 Tbsp chopped parsleySalt and Pepper to taste2 ounces of wild mushroom mix2 Tbsp sun dried tomatoes2 cups of spinachFor Sauce:1/4 of an onion2 ounces of South African peppadew2 Tbsp of sugarAlessi Red Wine Vinegar1 jar of Alessi Fra Diavolo Sauce8 shrimp (size: 16 - 20)3 Chicken sausage links1 pack of Alessi organic Spaghetti Al ChitarraCooking Instructions1. Cook Alessi spaghetti according to package instructions.2. In a bowl marinade the shrimp in 2 Tbsp. of olive oil and parsley3. Sauce: In a pot with 2 Tbsp. of olive oil sweat the onions and the South African peppadew, add the sauce and simmer for about 10 minutes.4. In another pan with 2 Tbsp. of Alessi olive oil sauté Alessi garlic puree, Alessi sun dried tomatoes, sausage and mushrooms. At the end, once sausage is cooked add the spinach.5. In a separate pan bring the marinated shrimp and cook.6. In a large bowl or serving dish bring everything together: pasta, sausage sauté mix, sauce, top it with shrimp and garnish with balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese.