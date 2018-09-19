Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with personal chef Gabe Miranda

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" cook is personal chef Gabe Miranda. He has cooked for the likes of Nate Berkus, Joahkim Noah as well as Dwyane Wade.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples, then the chef needs to work their magic.
His ingredients were
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Garlic Puree
- All Natual Sauce - Fra Diavola
- Sun Dried Tomato's -Julian Cut
- Organic Spaghetti
His proteins were shrimp and chicken sausage.
Our Friends at Alessi sent Gabe home with a gift basket of goodies.
Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Sunset Foods!
Visit Sunset Foods website: https://www.sunsetfoods.com/
Recipe:
Alessi Olive Oil
1/2 Tbsp of Alessi Garlic Puree
1 Tbsp chopped parsley
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 ounces of wild mushroom mix
2 Tbsp sun dried tomatoes
2 cups of spinach
For Sauce:
1/4 of an onion
2 ounces of South African peppadew
2 Tbsp of sugar
Alessi Red Wine Vinegar
1 jar of Alessi Fra Diavolo Sauce
8 shrimp (size: 16 - 20)
3 Chicken sausage links
1 pack of Alessi organic Spaghetti Al Chitarra
Cooking Instructions
1. Cook Alessi spaghetti according to package instructions.
2. In a bowl marinade the shrimp in 2 Tbsp. of olive oil and parsley
3. Sauce: In a pot with 2 Tbsp. of olive oil sweat the onions and the South African peppadew, add the sauce and simmer for about 10 minutes.
4. In another pan with 2 Tbsp. of Alessi olive oil sauté Alessi garlic puree, Alessi sun dried tomatoes, sausage and mushrooms. At the end, once sausage is cooked add the spinach.
5. In a separate pan bring the marinated shrimp and cook.
6. In a large bowl or serving dish bring everything together: pasta, sausage sauté mix, sauce, top it with shrimp and garnish with balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese.