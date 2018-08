Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen' with Rochelle Trotter, health and wellness expert

EMBED >More News Videos Windy City Live got "In the Kitchen" with Rochelle Trotter, a health and wellness expert, Part 2

ROCHELLE'S RECIPES

DRIZZLE ME THIS BALSAMIC POPCORN

SPICY TOMATO PESTO SOUP WITH GRILLED CHEESE DIPPING STICKS

Windy City Live's "In the Kitchen" segment challenges cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using ingredients provided by Alessi.On Tuesday, we got "In the Kitchen" with Rochelle Trotter, a health and wellness expert who focuses on healthy foods. Her name might ring a bell because her late husband was famous chef Charlie Trotter.We set out Alessi products that must be used and some kitchen staples. Then Trotter worked her magic!Her ingredients were:-Alessi breadcrumbs-Alessi 7 oz. pesto-Alessi reduction-San Marzano tomatoes 28 oz.Our Friends at Alessi sent Rochelle home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/ Find out more about Rochelle, visit: https://rochelletrotter.com/ She's starting an online wellness series. The first segment is about a sugar detox: https://rochelletrotter.com/aw-sugar/ Serves 81 cup fresh strawberries hulled and sliced1/2 fresh orange4 oz. creamy goat cheese8 slices French baguette breadFresh mint for garnish1. Place strawberries in bowl.2. Squeeze the orange over strawberries.3. Allow to sit at room temp 10 minutes.4. Meanwhile spread goat cheese onto the bread.5. Place a few strawberry slices atop the goat cheese.6. Drizzle with Alessi Balsamic Reduction.7. Garnish with mint1 bag of plain microwave popcorn2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted2 tbsp Alessi Balsamic Reduction1. Microwave popcorn according to instructions2. Pour into large bowl and drizzle with butter.3. Finish with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction.Serves 41 Can Alessi Whole Peeled Tomatoes16 oz Chicken or Vegetable stock1 small yellow onion, rough chopped1 small red bell pepper, seeds removed and rough chopped2 clove minced garlic2 Tblsp olive oil1/2 cup Alessi Italian Style Breadcrumbs2 Tblsp raw pinenuts8 oz Sour Cream2 Tblsp Alessi Pesto with Pinenuts2 Fresh thyme sprigs6 Fresh Basil leavesSalt and pepper to tasteDried red chili flakes (if using)2 slices of white bread2 slices of American cheese1 Tbsp butter1. Heat olive oil in large saucepan.2. Add onions and bell pepper; sauté until almost tender.3. Add garlic and continue to sauté until aromatic, about 3 minutes.4. Add tomatoes, stock, basil, breadcrumbs and thyme; stir and cover.5. Cook 10 minutes.6. Remove thyme sprigs and discard.7. Remove pot from heat and add 4 oz of sour cream (more if you want tangier taste).8. Add pinenuts9. Blend carefully as soup will be HOT!10. Return to stove and cook for another 10 minutes. Adjust thickness of soup with remaining stock as desired.11. Season to taste with salt, pepper and chili flakes (if using).12. Heat butter in skillet and add slice of bread.13. Toast then add cheese slices.14. Top with second piece of bread and flip/toast allowing cheese to melt.15. Remove sandwich from heat and cut into strips.16. Mix 2 tablespoons Alessi Pesto with 2 Tablespoons sour cream.17. Place soup into individual serving bowls.18. Drizzle pesto sour cream mixture atop soup.19. Garnish with a grilled cheese dipping stick and more fresh basil if desired.