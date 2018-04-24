WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen' with Rochelle Trotter, health and wellness expert

Windy City Live got "In the Kitchen" with Rochelle Trotter, a health and wellness expert (WLS)

Windy City Live's "In the Kitchen" segment challenges cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using ingredients provided by Alessi.

On Tuesday, we got "In the Kitchen" with Rochelle Trotter, a health and wellness expert who focuses on healthy foods. Her name might ring a bell because her late husband was famous chef Charlie Trotter.

We set out Alessi products that must be used and some kitchen staples. Then Trotter worked her magic!

Her ingredients were:

-Alessi breadcrumbs
-Alessi 7 oz. pesto
-Alessi reduction
-San Marzano tomatoes 28 oz.

Our Friends at Alessi sent Rochelle home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Find out more about Rochelle, visit: https://rochelletrotter.com/

She's starting an online wellness series. The first segment is about a sugar detox: https://rochelletrotter.com/aw-sugar/

Windy City Live got "In the Kitchen" with Rochelle Trotter, a health and wellness expert, Part 2

ROCHELLE'S RECIPES

Crostini with Strawberries and Balsamic
Serves 8

Ingredients
1 cup fresh strawberries hulled and sliced
1/2 fresh orange
4 oz. creamy goat cheese
8 slices French baguette bread
Fresh mint for garnish

Instructions
1. Place strawberries in bowl.
2. Squeeze the orange over strawberries.
3. Allow to sit at room temp 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile spread goat cheese onto the bread.
5. Place a few strawberry slices atop the goat cheese.
6. Drizzle with Alessi Balsamic Reduction.

7. Garnish with mint

DRIZZLE ME THIS BALSAMIC POPCORN

Ingredients
1 bag of plain microwave popcorn
2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
2 tbsp Alessi Balsamic Reduction

Instructions
1. Microwave popcorn according to instructions
2. Pour into large bowl and drizzle with butter.
3. Finish with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction.

SPICY TOMATO PESTO SOUP WITH GRILLED CHEESE DIPPING STICKS
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 Can Alessi Whole Peeled Tomatoes
16 oz Chicken or Vegetable stock
1 small yellow onion, rough chopped
1 small red bell pepper, seeds removed and rough chopped
2 clove minced garlic
2 Tblsp olive oil
1/2 cup Alessi Italian Style Breadcrumbs
2 Tblsp raw pinenuts
8 oz Sour Cream
2 Tblsp Alessi Pesto with Pinenuts
2 Fresh thyme sprigs
6 Fresh Basil leaves

Salt and pepper to taste
Dried red chili flakes (if using)
2 slices of white bread
2 slices of American cheese
1 Tbsp butter

Instructions
1. Heat olive oil in large saucepan.
2. Add onions and bell pepper; sauté until almost tender.
3. Add garlic and continue to sauté until aromatic, about 3 minutes.
4. Add tomatoes, stock, basil, breadcrumbs and thyme; stir and cover.
5. Cook 10 minutes.
6. Remove thyme sprigs and discard.
7. Remove pot from heat and add 4 oz of sour cream (more if you want tangier taste).
8. Add pinenuts
9. Blend carefully as soup will be HOT!
10. Return to stove and cook for another 10 minutes. Adjust thickness of soup with remaining stock as desired.
11. Season to taste with salt, pepper and chili flakes (if using).
12. Heat butter in skillet and add slice of bread.
13. Toast then add cheese slices.
14. Top with second piece of bread and flip/toast allowing cheese to melt.
15. Remove sandwich from heat and cut into strips.
16. Mix 2 tablespoons Alessi Pesto with 2 Tablespoons sour cream.
17. Place soup into individual serving bowls.
18. Drizzle pesto sour cream mixture atop soup.
19. Garnish with a grilled cheese dipping stick and more fresh basil if desired.
