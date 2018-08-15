Alessi Presents 'In The Kitchen' with WVON Talk Show Host Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims

Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is WVON Radio's host and Executive Producer of "Real Talk, Real People," Art "Chat Daddy" Sims!
We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples,then the chef needs to work their magic!
His ingredients are:
- Alessi Organic Tomatoes
- Alessi Bread Crumbs
- Alessi Garlic Puree
- Alessi Pine Nuts
Our Friends at Alessi sent Art home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com
Find out more about Art check out the WVON website HERE.
Alessi and Berkot's Super Foods have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2am tomorrow (Thursday), go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:
$100 gift certificate to Berkot's Super Foods
$175 Alessi gift box
And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.
Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Berkot's Super Foods!
Visit Berkot's Super Foods website: https://www.berkotfoods.com
Easy Skillet Chicken Parmesan with Sautéed spinach with toasted pine nuts
This twist of chicken parmesan is an Italian classic that's easy to make and easy on your budget.
Ingredients for Chicken Parmesan:
3/4 cup flour
Salt and pepper
2 eggs
1 3/4 cups Italian bread crumbs
2 pounds chicken cutlets, pounded thin
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 (26 oz.) jar Marinara sauce tomato sauce or 2 can of diced tomatoes.
8 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella
3/4 cup (6 oz.) grated Parmesan
- In a shallow dish, combine flour with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.
- In a bowl, beat together eggs and 2 Tbsp. water.
- Place bread crumbs in another shallow dish.
- Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip into egg mixture, letting excess drain.
- Dredge in bread crumbs.
- In a large skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat.
- Add cutlets.
- Cook until golden, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel- lined plate.
- In the same skillet, pour half of Marinara sauce tomato sauce or 1 can of diced tomatoes.
- Place cutlets on top. Cover with half of mozzarella and half of Parmesan.
- Layer with remaining sauce/ chopped tomatoes. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan.
- Cook until hot and bubbling, 8-10 minutes.
Sautéed spinach with toasted pine nuts
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds baby spinach leaves
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped garlic (6 cloves)
2 teaspoons salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 Lemon
Toasting pine nuts:
- Place pine nuts in a dry (don't add oil) frying pan large enough to hold them in a single layer.
- Turn heat to medium-low and cook until fragrant and golden brown, keeping them moving (stir frequently).
- When they're golden brown, immediately transfer them to a plate to stop the cooking and prevent burning.
- In the same skillet add olive oil and garlic, then sauté over medium heat for about 1 minute, but not until it's browned.
- Add all the spinach, the salt, and pepper to the skillet, toss it with the garlic and oil, cover the skillet, and cook it for 2 minutes.
- Uncover the skillet, turn the heat on high, and cook the spinach for another minute, stirring with a wooden spoon, until all the spinach is wilted.
- Top with the butter, toasted pine nuts and a squeeze of lemon, and a sprinkling of salt.
Serve hot on plate then top it with the Chicken Parmesan... Bon appétit!