FOOD & DRINK

Al's Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Break out your stretchy pants: Al's Italian Beef is celebrating its 80th anniversary by giving away 80-cent sandwiches.

Break out your stretchy pants: Al's Italian Beef is celebrating its 80th anniversary by giving away 80-cent sandwiches.

The City of Chicago has declared Oct. 18 "Al's Beef Day" in honor of the anniversary.

The beef began back in 1938 in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. Al Ferrari, his sister Frances and brother-in-law Chris Pacelli, Sr., developed the first Italian beef recipe in Al's home kitchen during the Great Depression. Meat was hard to come by during the Depression, so Al and Chris would slice the meat very thin and place it on loaves of bread in order to make the most of what they had.

The family eventually opened its original storefront at 1079 W. Taylor St. and expanded the menu to include Italian and Polish sausages, hot dogs and fries.

The original recipe is still used in Al's Italian Beef locations across the Chicago area, and fans can get a taste at any of those locations for just 80 cents on Oct. 18 between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Peppers and cheese will cost a little extra, and a combo will run you about $3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodItalian foodbeefrestaurantbirthdayUniversity VillageChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
Steep Theatre opens The Boxcar lounge in Edgewater
National Pasta Day 2018 freebies and deals
New York tops Chicago in Trip Advisor pizza rankings
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer robbed at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Toddler ditched at stranger's front door in Texas ID'd
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner, jackpot now $430M
'I could have killed you': Ohio officer scolds boys after fake gun scare
Man rescued after being trapped for days in Ariz. mine
Woman pays for stranger's 1st birthday cake as tribute to stillborn son
Show More
Google Hardware Store pop-up opens in Bucktown Thursday
Sketch released of suspect in carjacking outside Oak Lawn eye care center
CTA turning on heat lamps early due to October cold
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday
More News