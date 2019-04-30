Food & Drink

Amazon, Walmart to test pilot program allowing food stamp recipients to buy food online

EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart and Amazon will participate in the two-year program, which could prove lucrative for both companies.

By ABC7.com staff
Food stamp recipients could soon be able to order groceries online.

The Department of Agriculture has given green light for a pilot program in New York state.

Walmart and Amazon will participate in the two-year program, which could prove lucrative for both companies.

The pilot program will eventually expand to other states, but not California.

Currently, 38 million Americans nationwide use food stamps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood stampsamazonmoneyu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students plan walkout after blackface photo, video
Van used to smash into NW Side cell phone store
Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police addressing summer crime
Man who saved 2 from fiery fatal I-55 crash that killed best friend: It was instinct
Pranksters cover MIT's dome with Captain America shield
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Man found impaled on fence in Lakeview
Show More
Who will be nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Chase deletes "Monday Motivation" tweet after backlash
Two prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
Venezuela unrest: Juan Guaido takes to the street
Joe, Jill Biden to appear on 'Good Morning America' today
More TOP STORIES News