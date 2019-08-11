Food & Drink

Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.

The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.

The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.

The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".

Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.
