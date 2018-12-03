Anthony 'Spice' Adams, former Chicago Bear, co-hosts ABC baking show

Anthony "Spice" Adams returns as the co-host of ABC's "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition." The former defensive star for the Chicago Bears joined WCL to chat about the show's fourth season and his hilarious memes that have made him an internet sensation.
"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC7.
