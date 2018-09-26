FOOD & DRINK

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

EMBED </>More Videos

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Arby's owner Inspire Brands is buying the Sonic drive-in hamburger chain.

Inspire is paying $43.50 per share cash, or $2.3 billion, for Sonic, which has 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. Inspire expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Sonic will operate as a separate business unit within Inspire and remain based in Oklahoma City. The first Sonic opened in Oklahoma in 1953.

Inspire says Sonic's management team will also remain in place.

Sonic earned $63.7 million in its 2017 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31. That was down slightly from the previous two years.

Atlanta-based Inspire was formed earlier this year when Arby's acquired the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.

Inspire said Tuesday owning multiple chains will help it share resources, including customer loyalty data and suppliers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantbusinessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's says most burgers now preservative-free
Mod Pizza brings its customizable pies to Elgin
Fast-casual eatery Bombay Wraps comes to Lakeview
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense calls more witnesses on day 3 of their case
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Former Schaumburg HS teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001
McDonald's says most burgers now preservative-free
16-year-old killed after car 'cut in half' in Valparaiso crash
Girl with rare disorder in tears after being scolded at baseball game
Show More
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
Victor Ortiz arrested, boxer accused of rape in Oxnard, Calif.
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
More News