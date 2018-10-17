Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool this autumn.
---
Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano
Photo: francis e./Yelp
Open since April, this modern Italian restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp.
Citywide, Italian spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano saw a 31.6 percent increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the Italian category: Knead has seen a 17.5 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 22 W. Ohio St. in Near North, Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano offers lunch and dinner fare as well as Sunday brunch. Look for notable menu options such as eggplant parmigiana with fresh mozzarella; a signature take on lasagna with bechamel, bolognese, parmigiana and burrata; and braised short ribs in a red wine reduction with sweet potato puree. Here's the full menu.
Paradise Park
Photo: julianne c./Yelp
Paradise Park is also making waves. The Wicker Park pizzeria opened its doors this summer at 1913 W. North Ave. and has seen a 59 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7 percent for all businesses tagged "pizza" on Yelp.
Paradise Park comes from the owners of Homeslice and Happy Camper, Eater Chicagoreports. It offers thin-crust pizzas, calzones, salads and soups. Create your own pie or select one of the numerous signature pizzas on the menu. Over the past month, it's maintained a sound four-star rating among Yelpers.
Flight Club Darts Chicago
Photo: flight club darts chicago/Yelp
The Loop's Flight Club Darts Chicago is currently on the upswing in the bar category on Yelp. It debuted in May and is the first U.S. location for the London-based darts bar.
While businesses categorized as "bars" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, this bar and social club increased its count by 31 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at four stars.
The business at 111 W. Wacker Drive features reservable pods (called oches) with dart boards as the main attraction. To accompany the games, patrons can expect wine, craft beers, botanical brews and signature cocktails. Hungry? Grab some mini poke tacos, oysters, spaghetti or roasted sea bass.
Angry Pig Tavern
Photo: angry pig tavern/Yelp
Open since April, this modern restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "American (New)" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Angry Pig Tavern saw a 20.7 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout.
After Angry Pig owner Mark Hemmer lost the lease for downtown's Bridge House Tavern, he headed north to Wicker Park and started his latest venture at 2039 W. North Ave. The eatery offers spicy chicken avocado rolls, fish and chips, a porchetta sandwich, duck tacos and more. Here's the menu.