Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.
Bixi Beer
Photo: tim m./Yelp
Open since last July, this brewpub and Asian fusion spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Asian Fusion" on Yelp.
Citywide, Asian fusion spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Bixi Beer saw a 19.4 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.
Located at 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square, Bixi Beer offers lamb wontons with pine nuts and chili oil, a seafood lo mein with a lobster miso butter and a massaman curry with fried tofu and boiled peanuts. (View the full menu here.)
RAMEN-SAN
Photo: ramen-san/Yelp
West Town's RAMEN-SAN is currently on the upswing in the ramen category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, this ramen spot increased its by 21.7 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.
Open for business at 219 N. Green St. (between Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street) since last May, the business offers spicy szechuan chicken wings and a spicy yuzu ramen with smoked chicken thigh, enoki and a molten egg. (View the menu here.)
Paradise Park
Photo: paradise park/Yelp
Open since August, this bar, which offers pizza and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Pizza" saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Paradise Park saw a 19.5 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout.
Located at 1913 W. North Ave. (between Winchester and Elk Grove avenues) in Wicker Park, Paradise Park offers specialty pizzas. Try the pulled pork pizza with pineapples, jalapenos and barbecue sauce, or opt for the meatball pizza with meatball, giardiniera peppers and marinara sauce. (Check out the menu here.)