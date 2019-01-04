FOOD & DRINK

Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?

Bixi Beer. | Photo: Tim M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Unsure where Chicago's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.

Bixi Beer



Photo: tim m./Yelp

Open since last July, this brewpub and Asian fusion spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Asian Fusion" on Yelp.

Citywide, Asian fusion spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Bixi Beer saw a 19.4 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.

Located at 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square, Bixi Beer offers lamb wontons with pine nuts and chili oil, a seafood lo mein with a lobster miso butter and a massaman curry with fried tofu and boiled peanuts. (View the full menu here.)

RAMEN-SAN



Photo: ramen-san/Yelp

West Town's RAMEN-SAN is currently on the upswing in the ramen category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, this ramen spot increased its by 21.7 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.

Open for business at 219 N. Green St. (between Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street) since last May, the business offers spicy szechuan chicken wings and a spicy yuzu ramen with smoked chicken thigh, enoki and a molten egg. (View the menu here.)

Paradise Park



Photo: paradise park/Yelp

Open since August, this bar, which offers pizza and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged "Pizza" saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Paradise Park saw a 19.5 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout.

Located at 1913 W. North Ave. (between Winchester and Elk Grove avenues) in Wicker Park, Paradise Park offers specialty pizzas. Try the pulled pork pizza with pineapples, jalapenos and barbecue sauce, or opt for the meatball pizza with meatball, giardiniera peppers and marinara sauce. (Check out the menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry Hound: Taste of Colombia in Portage Park
The Little Meatball brings pizza and more to Lincoln Park
Bistec Bar and Grill brings Mexican fare to Near North
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke resigns as finance chairman after attempted extortion charge
Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles
Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game
2 patients receive new hearts, livers, kidneys in rare transplants
Kane County sheriff spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints
Police seek soldier who allegedly killed wife, fled to Thailand
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
Show More
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles preview
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Man choked, robbed when selling item online
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
More News