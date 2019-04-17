Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting extra attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this spring.
Jojo's Milk Bar
Photo: JoJo's Milk Bar/Yelp
Open since February, this diner, which offers desserts, juice, smoothies and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Desserts" on Yelp.
Citywide, dessert spots saw a median 1.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but JoJo's Milk Bar saw a remarkable 150 percent increase, maintaining a mixed three-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the dessert category: Tous Les Jours has seen a 15.7 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 23 W. Hubbard St. in the Near North, JoJo's Milk Bar offers shakes, cookies, hot chocolate and more.
Barton G
Photo: TD T./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about the Near North's Barton G, the New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp saw a median 2.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Barton G bagged a notable 115.6 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a three-star rating a month ago to its current 3.5 stars.
There's more that's trending on Chicago's New American scene: Gigi's Kitchen has seen a 26.1 percent increase in reviews, and The River Kitchen and Bar and Onward have seen 32.4 and 22 percent increases, respectively.
Open at 415 N. Dearborn St. since 2019, Barton G offers jambalaya, lamb shank, shrimp cocktail and more.
DrinkHaus Supper Club
Photo: DrinkHaus Supper Club/Yelp
Greektown's DrinkHaus Supper Club is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 820 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Green and Halsted streets), the cocktail bar and Cajun/Creole spot has seen a 16 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7 percent for all businesses tagged "Southern" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis DrinkHaus Supper Club's review count increased by more than 430 percent.
DrinkHaus Supper Club offers fried lobster tail, shrimp and grits, burgers and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.
Cafe Robey
Photo: Ashleigh N./Yelp
Bucktown's Cafe Robey is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.
The cocktail bar and traditional American brunch spot, which opened at 2018 W. North Ave. (between Milwaukee and Damen avenues) in 2016, increased its new review count by 7 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Breakfast & Brunch." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.0 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Cafe Robey offers bagel and lox, avocado toast, pancakes and more.
Pizano's Pizza and Pasta
Photo: Bella G./Yelp
The Pizano's Pizza and Pasta is currently on the upswing in the Italian category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp saw a median 1.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, increased its by 6.7 percent--with its Yelp rating improving from three stars to 3.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 170 percent on a month-to-month basis.
Open for business at 2106 S. Indiana Ave. (between 21st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue) since 2017, the business offers pizza, salads, pasta and more.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Photo: Michael U./Yelp
Is the Loop's well-established Stan's Donuts & Coffee on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the cafe, which offers doughnuts, coffee, tea and more, is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Cafes" on Yelp increased their media new review count by 1.9 percent over the past month, Stan's Donuts & Coffee nabbed a 7.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.
Located at 181 N. Michigan Ave., Stan's Donuts & Coffee offers an assortment of donuts from apple fritters to Biscoff Pockets and Glazed Twists.
