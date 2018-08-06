FOOD & DRINK

Argo Tea opens its doors in Rogers Park

Photo: Sharyne T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 6576 N. Sheridan Road in Rogers Park near Loyola University, the fresh addition is called Argo Tea.

This international chain offers caffeinated tea beverages as well as accessories, gifts and tea subscriptions, in which customers can get unique blends delivered right to their door every month for either six months or a year.

Try signature seasonal drinks like Carolina Honey with Indian black tea, wildflower honey and lemon; the Hibiscus Apple Cider with a touch of caramel; or Green Tea Ginger Twist, an antioxidant-rich Japanese sencha with ginger and lemon. Take a look at the website for the full lineup of options.

Hungry? Baked goods like muffins, cookies and croissants are also on offer, along with paninis, breakfast parfaits and salads.

Argo Tea has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Cheryl W., whoreviewed the new spot on July 4, wrote, "Great addition to the neighborhood for tea lovers. I love how everything is not loaded with calories. I had the Moji tea and it was so refreshing on a hot day."

And Sharyne T. wrote, "This Argo Tea location at Loyola is bright and beautifully decorated. Argo Tea offers many great options for a variety of delicious hot and cold teas, pastries and sandwiches."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Argo Tea is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
La Chilangueada makes tacos al pastor daily on Chicago's West Side
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Chew On This: Late-night Thai food at Fireside Restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Show More
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
More News