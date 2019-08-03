Food & Drink

Arlington Heights venue Hey Nonny hosts Bike to Brunch every weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Located in downtown Arlington Heights, Hey Nonny offers an intimate live music experience where great music, scrumptious food, and excellent drinks deliver patrons a bit of that "Hey Nonny Nonny" carefree bliss.

Hey Nonny is comprised of two parts: a music listening room where great musicians engage with the audience, and a farm-to-table Midwestern Bistro.

The venue also holds a "Bike to Brunch" event every Saturday through the fall.

Co-owners Chip Brooks and Chris Dungan joined ABC7 live from Hey Noony to discuss the Bike to Brunch eve

Event Information:

Hey Nonny Bike to Brunch

Date: Every Saturday through the fall

Hours: 10 a.m.-Midnight

Address: 10 S. Vail Avenue, Arlington Heights

*Complimentary bike valet, no locks necessary

*Enjoy free, live bluegrass music from 10:30-1:30

*No reservations necessary, just ride in

*Bring your helmet and receive a FREE Mimosa or Bloody Mary with the purchase of brunch (juice/milk for the kids)
