Asian brewpub Bixi Beer brings fusion cuisine to Logan Square

Photo: Kyle J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Bixi Beer, the fresh arrival is located at 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square.

The Chinese-inspired brewpub comes courtesy of owner and chef Bo Fowler and has a 200-seat dining area, according to Eater Chicago. The modern space features a rooftop deck, black-and-white murals and a raw bar.

On the menu, offerings include wok-fried whole fish with fermented black beans and chiles; Vietnamese beef tongue salad; sticky eggplant bao; and vegan noodle soup with shiitake mushrooms and miso.

Thirsty? Look for craft brews like a dark ale spiced with Sichuan peppercorns and a summer pale ale with notes of strawberries and lemongrass. Wine and Asian-inspired cocktails are also on offer.

Bixi Beer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Ben G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 29, wrote, "Excellent food, friendly service and the beer brewed in house was outstanding. We were a large group, but we were seated after a reasonable wait for a Saturday! Highly recommended."

Yelper Denver H. added, "Great Asian fusion cuisine. I don't drink but my friend tried several of the house-made beers and was very impressed."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bixi Beer is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
