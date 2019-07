Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special

CHICAGO (WLS) --brings a taste of France to Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.France native and restaurant owner Xavier De Yparraguirre joined ABC7 to share their menu offerings for National Bastille Day.Held on July 14 each year, Bastille Day is the national French anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille which was a turning point of the French Revolution.At France's 2017 Bastille Day parade, U.S. President Donald Trump, as guest of honor, was so impressed he ordered a military parade in Washington for America's July 4 celebrations.The Lincoln Park location will serve specialized menu items to celebrate the holiday, including a ham and cheese pastry known as theThe Lakeview location will host a Rosé Brunch starting at 2 p.m. Sunday featuring a live DJ.3114 N. Broadway, Chicago2008 North Halsted (Rear), ChicagoFor more information, visit www.maison-marcel.com