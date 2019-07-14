CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maison Marcel brings a taste of France to Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
France native and restaurant owner Xavier De Yparraguirre joined ABC7 to share their menu offerings for National Bastille Day.
Held on July 14 each year, Bastille Day is the national French anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille which was a turning point of the French Revolution.
At France's 2017 Bastille Day parade, U.S. President Donald Trump, as guest of honor, was so impressed he ordered a military parade in Washington for America's July 4 celebrations.
The Lincoln Park location will serve specialized menu items to celebrate the holiday, including a ham and cheese pastry known as the Croissant Marcel.
The Lakeview location will host a Rosé Brunch starting at 2 p.m. Sunday featuring a live DJ.
Locations:
Lakeview Restaurant:
3114 N. Broadway, Chicago
Lincoln Park Coffee Window
2008 North Halsted (Rear), Chicago
For more information, visit www.maison-marcel.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News