Avondale Coffee Club opens on Elston Avenue

Photo: Avondale Coffee Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has opened its doors in the Avondale neighborhood. The new addition, aptly called The Avondale Coffee Club, is located at 3185 N. Elston Avenue.

The coffee shop -- courtesy of owners Tiffany and Rick Chavez -- features 1950s mod decor, as well as a mural that honors the neighborhood's history as an industrial center.

On the menu, look for coffee drinks with homemade syrups and local options like java from Reprise Coffee Roasters, Dinkel's pastries and salads and wraps from Food First Chicago.

The Avondale Coffee Club has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Matt L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 13, wrote, "Avondale Coffee Club's atmosphere is second to none. The outdoor patio makes this spot different from any coffee spot I've visited In Chicago."

Yelper Heather E. added, "I'm so thrilled that they are serving lunches from local businesses. I got a wrap and it was fantastic -- fresh, healthy and delicious!"

Interested? Stop by and welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
