B Side Burger brings burgers, gyros and more to Irving Park

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called B Side Burger, the newcomer is located at 3734 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park.
On the menu, you'll find burgers, Vienna Beef classic hot dogs, 12-inch Polish sausages, gyros, burgers and healthy options like turkey burgers and salads. Crinkle-cut fries come with a side of cheese sauce.
On the walls, you'll find guitars and posters of Jimi Hendrix, the Monkees and the Rolling Stones -- decor reflecting owner Ted Theo's love of music.
The fresh addition has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Kate P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "The burgers were just about perfect -- tasty beef and well-cooked with just the right amount of classic toppings. Now we just need to go back and try more items on the menu!"
And Yelper Katie S. wrote, "I had a cheeseburger, cheese fries and a chocolate shake. Everything was delicious! My friend ordered an Italian beef sandwich, and he said it was very good. This place is a nice addition to the neighborhood."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. B Side Burger is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
