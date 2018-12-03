FOOD & DRINK

B Side Burger brings burgers, gyros and more to Irving Park

Jay F./Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called B Side Burger, the newcomer is located at 3734 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park.

On the menu, you'll find burgers, Vienna Beef classic hot dogs, 12-inch Polish sausages, gyros, burgers and healthy options like turkey burgers and salads. Crinkle-cut fries come with a side of cheese sauce.

On the walls, you'll find guitars and posters of Jimi Hendrix, the Monkees and the Rolling Stones -- decor reflecting owner Ted Theo's love of music.

The fresh addition has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Kate P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "The burgers were just about perfect -- tasty beef and well-cooked with just the right amount of classic toppings. Now we just need to go back and try more items on the menu!"

And Yelper Katie S. wrote, "I had a cheeseburger, cheese fries and a chocolate shake. Everything was delicious! My friend ordered an Italian beef sandwich, and he said it was very good. This place is a nice addition to the neighborhood."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. B Side Burger is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Wicker Park welcomes a new cocktail bar: Yokocho
10 of the best places to get ramen in the Chicago area
Family behind Maria's, Kimski opens Marz Brewing in McKinley Park
Chew on This: Roots Handmade Pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Side stabbing suspect arrested, police say
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
WATCH LIVE: Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Man found guilty in killing of 4-year-old during robbery
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Santa Claus struck by car at University of Oklahoma
WATCH: George HW Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Show More
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg
More News