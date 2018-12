B Side Burger brings burgers, gyros and more to Irving Park

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called B Side Burger , the newcomer is located at 3734 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park.On the menu, you'll find burgers, Vienna Beef classic hot dogs, 12-inch Polish sausages, gyros, burgers and healthy options like turkey burgers and salads. Crinkle-cut fries come with a side of cheese sauce.On the walls, you'll find guitars and posters of Jimi Hendrix, the Monkees and the Rolling Stones -- decor reflecting owner Ted Theo's love of music.The fresh addition has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.Kate P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "The burgers were just about perfect -- tasty beef and well-cooked with just the right amount of classic toppings. Now we just need to go back and try more items on the menu!"And Yelper Katie S. wrote , "I had a cheeseburger, cheese fries and a chocolate shake. Everything was delicious! My friend ordered an Italian beef sandwich, and he said it was very good. This place is a nice addition to the neighborhood."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. B Side Burger is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.